Ram Charan and Upasana reveal daughter Klin Kaara's face on her birthday

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Tollywood couple Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela revealed their daughter Klin Kaara's face on her 3rd birthday.

Before this, the parents had only shown a glimpse of their little one in public and on social media. This is the first time they have unveiled their daughter's full face.

On Saturday, Ram Charan and Upasana uploaded a perfect family photo where the two of them were seen lovingly holding their little princess.

Wishing their daughter on her special day in a joint post, they wrote, "Happy Birthday KlinKaara our precious little one (sic)", followed by red heart and evil heart emoji.

For those who do not know, after knowing one another for many years, Ram Charan and Upasana got engaged in December 2011.

The lovebirds finally tied the knot in June 2012.

Taking the next step in their journey, Ram Charan and Upasana announced the arrival of their first baby, a daughter, in June 2023.

During Diwali last year, Ram Charan and Upasana announced their second pregnancy, and in February, the couple welcomed twins - a boy and a girl.

Expressing his delight on becoming a father for the second time, the 'RRR' actor had penned on social media, "Happy to share that we have been blessed with a baby boy & girl. Having two daughters and a son fills us with immense gratitude. The women in our life have been our greatest strength."

"I’m very thankful to all our fans, family and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment," concluded the post.

Recently, Ram Charan and Upasana shared the first glimpse of their newborn twins on the occasion of their 14th wedding anniversary.

They posted an adorable picture featuring the tiny hands of their three children.

For the caption, they simply wrote, "Heart is full" along with an infinity emoji.

--IANS

pm/