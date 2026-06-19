June 19, 2026 8:20 PM हिंदी

Ram Charan calls Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'woman of extraordinary strength & conviction'

Ram Charan calls Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'woman of extraordinary strength & conviction'

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) As Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest outing "Maa Inti Bangaaram" reached the audience on June 19, Ram Charan penned an appreciation post for her, calling her a woman of extraordinary strength and conviction.

Taking to his official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, Ram Charan praised Samantha, saying, "Dearest @Samanthaprabhu2 you have always been a woman of extraordinary strength, grace and conviction (sic)."

Congratulating the team of "Maa Inti Bangaaram", the 'RRR' actor went on to add, "Hearing great things about #MaaIntiBangaaram. Congratulations to you and the entire team on this well deserved success. So happy for all of you! (sic)"

Overwhelmed by these kind words of appreciation, Samantha penned, "Thank you, @AlwaysRamCharan. Your words mean the the world to me and the team of #MaaIntiBangaaram."

Meanwhile, Samantha recently disclosed what made her fall in love with "Maa Inti Bangaram".

She revealed that the "resilience" of the character Swarna made her fall for the film. Samantha was responding to a question during an interactive session with her fans on social media.

Additionally, she disclosed that among all the characters she has played in Telugu movies, Swarna comes closest to the real Samantha.

She was further asked about the high-octane action sequences in the film being realistic during a press conference.

Reacting to this, Samantha said, "If you see in the film, there are no slow motion sequences, no flying shots, no build up shots. It's extremely realistic. It's real punches. I too have suffered blows. I've bled. They are extremely realistic action sequences. I did all the action sequences myself. That is why everybody likes the action and it looks like I did it."

Directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy and backed by Samantha, along with Raj Nidimoru and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under the banner of Tralala Moving Pictures, "Maa Inti Bangaaram" also features Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, and Sreemukhi in crucial roles.

--IANS

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