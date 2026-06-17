Rakul Preet Singh wishes to explore new shades on screen: Don't want to be put in a box

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Having been a part of the industry for so many years, actress Rakul Preet Singh continues to explore new shades of herself as an actor on screen.

Rakul believes that every film of hers should teach her something new.

Stressing on her desire to constantly challenge herself by taking on different roles, the 'De De Pyaar De' actress shared, “I don't want to be put in a box. Every film should teach me something new and help me discover different shades of myself as an actor.”

Reflecting on her cinematic journey, Rakul shared that her film choices are now driven by the stories that she thinks would resonate deeply with audiences while also giving her the space to evolve as a performer.

Sharing her approach towards movies, Rakul added, “I have realised that the audience connects with honesty. I want to be part of stories that stay with people and make me grow as an actor.”

The 'Runway 34' actor further revealed what fame means to her. Rakul stated that, for her, work is the top priority.

She said, “Stardom is beautiful, but for me, the work matters the most. If people love my films and appreciate my performances, that is the biggest reward.”

In another update, Rakul shared her views on the impact of social media on actors during an exclusive interaction with IANS.

She told IANS, “I think when you are newer and when you just start, you get affected. Luckily, when I started, social media wasn't so prominent. This is only the last five years, and I think people have started having an opinion only through the pandemic. I think the last five, six years, when there was a lot of time and social media was around," she added.

"So, I feel that ultimately as an actor, you have to shut that noise and you have to distance yourself from the chatter. And just put your blinders on and work, and then disconnect. Because if you start getting affected by what everyone is saying on social media, then you will be a disaster," the 'Doctor G' actress concluded.

--IANS

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