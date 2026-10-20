Rakul Preet Singh wishes MIL on birthday, shares unseen moments reflecting their bond

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani showered love on their family matriarch, Pooja Bhagnani, on her birthday.

She shared heartfelt messages on social media that reflected their bond with her.

Rakul took to her social media account to wish her mother-in-law, sharing a video montage featuring precious family moments, including pictures with Jackky Bhagnani.

The post offered glimpses of their time together, including a picture taken in London with the iconic Westminster skyline in the background.

Alongside the video, Rakul penned a warm birthday note, expressing admiration for Pooja’s ability to make people feel loved and valued.

“Happy Birthday, Mom! You have a way of making people feel loved without even trying, and that’s such a beautiful thing about you. I hope today brings you as much happiness as you bring to everyone around you. Wishing you endless reasons to smile, lots of love, good health, and a year filled with beautiful moments. Lots and lots of love to you!”

Jackky, meanwhile, shared a picture with his mother, dressed in coordinated ivory-toned traditional outfits.

In the birthday message penned by Jackky Bhagnani, credited his mother for teaching him the values of love, respect and resilience, describing her as the foundation of their family.

“To the woman who taught me how to love, respect and stand strong, Happy Birthday Maa. Everything I am and everything I ever hope to achieve, starts with your blessings. Thank you for being our constant rock, our safe space and the heart of this family. Love you more than words can ever express @pujabghagnani,” he wrote.

Talking about Rakul and Jackky, the two tied the knot on February 21, 2024, in Goa. Their wedding celebrations brought together ceremonies reflecting both their families’ traditions.

–IANS

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