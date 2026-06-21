Rakul Preet Singh on the growing influence of Yoga: It helps us reconnect with ourselves

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) As we celebrate International Yoga Day this Sunday, actress Rakul Preet Singh practised a couple of advanced yoga postures under the guidance of acclaimed yogic master and the founder of Akshar Yoga, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar.

Rakul shared her views on the growing influence of Yoga in today's fast-paced world. The 'De De Pyaar De' actress revealed how Yoga has been an integral part of her fitness journey.

She claimed that yoga plays a crucial role in reconnecting with oneself and working on overall well-being.

Rakul shared, “Yoga has been an integral part of my wellness journey for many years. Beyond physical fitness, it has helped me cultivate mental clarity, emotional balance, and inner strength. In today's fast-paced world, yoga offers a powerful way to reconnect with ourselves and maintain overall well-being. It teaches us discipline, mindfulness, and the importance of living in harmony with our body and mind."

Congratulating Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar for putting together a community yoga event, the 'Doctor G' actress went on to add, "Organizing a community event of this scale requires immense dedication, discipline, and teamwork. My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the entire team of Akshar Yoga Kendraa and Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar for this inspiring initiative. Bringing together thousands of people to celebrate yoga and India's timeless yogic heritage is truly commendable. I wish them great success in their attempt to create history and inspire millions to embrace yoga as a way of life.”

On Sunday, Rakul also wished her Instagram family by posting a few pictures of herself attempting some difficult poses, along with the caption, "Every stretch is a step toward strength, every breath is a step toward peace. Happy International Yoga Day. (sic)"

Work-wise, Rakul has been roped in to play Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated mythological drama "Ramayana", with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in the lead.

--IANS

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