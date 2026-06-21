Rakul Preet Singh expresses gratitude to father-in-law for his support post marriage

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) On the occasion of Father’s Day, Rakul Preet Singh shared a heartfelt note celebrating two important pillars of her life—her father and her father-in-law.

Taking to social media, the actress expressed deep gratitude for their love, guidance, and constant support. She penned a heartfelt note where she thanked her father-in-law, appreciating his constant support and warmth after her marriage. Sharing happy family photos, the ‘Runway 34’ actress wrote, “Two incredible fathers, two unique journeys, one endless source of love, strength, and support. Happy Father’s Day to the men who make our family complete. A collection of moments, memories, and laughter that remind us why fathers hold such a special place in our hearts.”

“Happy Father’s Day to the heroes behind the scenes. To my dad thank you for your unwavering love, wisdom, and the countless sacrifices you’ve made. Everything I am today carries a piece of you. Happy Father’s Day.”

Rakul added, “Grateful for a father-in-law who welcomed me with kindness, guidance, and warmth. Thank you for being such an important part of our lives. Happy Father’s Day! Celebrating the fathers who lead with love, inspire with actions, and make every moment brighter. Today and every day, we appreciate you. Happy Father’s Day!.”

The carousel of photos features Rakul posing with her father and father-in-law. The pictures are from their vacations and family gatherings. One candid shot shows the actress beaming with joy as she poses next to her father.

Interestingly, on the occasion of Father's Day today, many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their love and gratitude for their fathers. They shared heartfelt messages, treasured memories, and special photographs to honor their fathers and celebrate the role they have played in shaping their lives.

--IANS

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