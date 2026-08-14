Rakshan's next film titled 'Mary Gold'; veteran actors Prabhu, Sukanya to reunite on screen after 31 years!

Chennai, Aug 14 (IANS) The makers of director Priyan Rajendran's upcoming action entertainer, featuring actor Rakshan in the lead, have now announced the title of the film as 'Mary Gold'.

The film, which is being produced by well known production house Trident Arts, is being produced by R. Ravindran and co-produced by Sudharsan. The film is Trident Arts's 21st production.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that actress Namritha plays the female lead in this film, which will be set against the backdrop of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi.

One other highlight about this upcoming project is that it will mark the reunion of the popular on-screen pair, Prabhu and Sukanya, after 31 years. The duo had previously starred together in films such as 'Senthamizh Paattu', 'Chinna Mappillai' and 'Mr. Madras'.

Sources hint at 'Mary Gold' being an engaging and fast-paced story. Set in southern Tamil Nadu, the film, sources have revealed, will revolve around the intriguing rivalry between characters from Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, while exploring their distinctive lifestyles.

At its heart, 'Mary Gold' will be an emotional family drama with an engaging narrative, they add and point out that the unit plans to shoot the film swiftly.

Apart from Rakshan, Namritha, Prabhu and Sukanya, the film will feature a number of character artistes including Singampuli, Vadivukkarasi, Imaan Annachi, Vivek Prasanna, Stalin and Vadivel Murugan in important roles.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by Mallikarjun and music by one of the Tamil industry's most promising music composers, Siddhu Kumar. Editing for the film will be by R Nirmal and art direction will be by G Durai Raj.

Dances in the film are to be choreographed by Deepu M while stunts in the film are to be choreographed by Abishek Srinivasan. Sanjay Vijayraghavan plays the role of a Creative Producer for this film.

--

IANS

mkr/

---