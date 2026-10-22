Rakesh Roshan wishes wife Pinkie on 73rd birthday: ‘Another year more beautiful, and more love’

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan wished his wife, Pinkie Roshan, on her 73rd birthday with a heartfelt message.

Taking to Instagram, the director shared his birthday wish for Pinkie, writing, "Pinkie, another year more beautiful, and more love. Happy 73rd birthday.” Rakesh also shared a stylish picture of Pinkie, in which she was seen sitting and smiling for the camera. She completed her look with chic sunglasses, white pearl earrings, and a matching necklace. Her short hairstyle further complemented her elegant appearance. Several celebrities took to the comments section to extend their birthday wishes to Pinkie.

Neil Nitin Mukesh commented, “Happy Birthday.” Ronit Bose Roy wrote, “Happy Birthday Pinkieji.”

Rakesh and Pinkie’s daughter, Sunaina Roshan, also penned a heartfelt note for her mother on her special day, expressing her love and affection for her. Sharing their series of photos, Sunaina wrote, “You are my safest place and my best friend all rolled into one. You’ve been my rock through every high and low, the person I can always turn to, and the one who understands me like no one else. Thank you for nurturing me, loving me unconditionally and always being my biggest support system.”

“No matter how old I get, I’ll always need my Mama, my confidante and my forever best friend. I love our little secrets, our jokes and all those little moments that are just ours. I hope you know how much you mean to me and that you truly mean the world to me. I’m so lucky to have you by my side, today and always,” she added.

Sunaina went on to state, “Happy Birthday, Mama. I love you more than words could ever say, endlessly and always. @pinkieroshan.”

Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan have been married for several decades and share two children, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan.

Rakesh Roshan is known for directing films such as ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai,' ‘Koi... Mil Gaya,' 'Krrish,' and ‘Krrish 3.'

--IANS

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