Rakesh Roshan pens b’day note for ‘favourite young man’ Hridhan: And just like that he’s 18

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) As his grandson Hridhan Roshan turned 18 on Friday, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan penned a birthday note for Hrithik Roshan’s son, whom he tagged as a his “favourite young man”.

Rakesh shared a photograph with Hridhan, Hrithik's son from his former wife Sussanne Khan.

He wrote a simple caption on Instagram, which read: “and just like that he is 18! Happy birthday to my favourite young man Hridhan Roshan (sic).”

It was in 2000, that Hrithik married Sussanne. The couple welcomed their elder son, Hrehaan, in 2006 and their younger son, Hridhaan, in 2008. The couple separated in December 2013, and their divorce was finalised in November 2014.

Hrithik is currently dating actress Saba Azaad. Meanwhile, Sussanne has been in a committed relationship with actor and model Arslan Goni since around 2022.

Rakesh has appeared in 84 films in the 1970s and 1980s. As a filmmaker, his work includes the action drama Khudgarz, Khoon Bhari Maang, Kishen Kanhaiya, Karan Arjun, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya and Krrish film series.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is all set to make his directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’ as he passed the baton of a franchise that he shaped and nurtured in the past 22 years.

The film is being produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik will be swinging between the two departments of direction and acting for the film as he essays the titular superhero in the franchise.

Hrithik is now making his debut on the OTT space as a producer with “Storm”. Hrithik is joining hands with Prime Video for the thriller, which is set in Mumbai. Production is scheduled to begin imminently.

“Storm” has been created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, the acclaimed filmmaker, who helmed the series “Tabbar”.

--IANS

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