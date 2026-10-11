October 11, 2026 11:57 AM हिंदी

Rajpal Yadav talks about woman safety & empowerment this Navratri

Rajpal Yadav talks about woman safety & empowerment this Navratri

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actor Rajpal Yadav urged all not just to worship the divine power this Navratri but also to empower our girls to pursue their dreams without worrying about their safety.

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actor shed light on the reality of women's safety in our country in his latest social media post.

Rajpal wrote on his Insta Stories in Hindi, "For nine days during Navratri, we worship the divine feminine power. On Ashtami and Navami, we consider young girls to be manifestations of the Goddess, worship them, and seek their blessings. But when incidents concerning women's safety come to light, a question arises in our minds: In a country where we consider young girls to be goddesses, is every daughter truly safe? (sic)."

The 'Dhol' actor further made a heartfelt appeal as a father of three daughters himself to not just worship the feminine power in the temple but respect women in our everyday life as well.

"As a father of daughters, this question touches my heart even more deeply. Every father wishes for his daughter to pursue her dreams without fear, live life on her own terms, and be treated with respect wherever she goes. The worship of Goddess Durga becomes truly meaningful only when we recognize her strength not just in temples, but also through the respect and safety we ensure for every woman," he went on to add.

Rajpal asked all to create a society where women do not have to struggle for their safety on a daily basis.

"This Navratri, let us not limit ourselves to worshipping the Goddess. Let us also make a commitment to teach our daughters not just to live courageously, but to strive to give them a world where they do not have to fight for their safety every single day. Because Kanya Pujan is not merely a ritual; it is also a reminder of our responsibility to uphold every daughter's dignity and rights", the post concluded.

--IANS

pm/

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