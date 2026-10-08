October 08, 2026 5:38 PM हिंदी

Rajpal Yadav relives a fond memory with 'beautiful human being' Nana Patekar

Rajpal Yadav relives a fond memory with late Nana Patekar: Aapke haath main ye mera pao

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actor Rajpal Yadav relived a fond memory with late Nana Patekar as he paid a heartfelt tribute to him on social media.

Rajpal published a throwback video with Nana Patekar on his official handle, where the two were seen sharing a light-hearted moment.

In the clip, Nana Patekar was seen lovingly serving food to him. As he handed over a piece of bread to Rajpal, the 'Welcome' actor hilariously remarked, "Aapke haath main ye mera pao", leaving everyone laughing.

Rajpal also recalled the time he got the opportunity to work with the veteran actor in the 2024 family entertainer, 'Vanvaas'.

Expressing his sorrow at the passing away of such a 'beautiful human being', he wrote on his IG, "Some meetings and some people always stay in your memory. Recently, I had the privilege of sharing the screen again with Nana Bhau during 'Vanvas.' After so many years of watching and appreciating his acting, working with him again was an incredibly special experience for me. I’ve had the chance to know him not just through his characters but personally as well, meeting him several times, and the memories of his simplicity and warmth will always stay with me. Of course, there's sadness in losing an extraordinary artist, but the pain of losing such a beautiful human being is even greater (sic)."

"Bhau, your work and memories will always remain with us. Heartfelt tribute (Folded hands emoji)", Rajpal added.

It must be noted that Rajpal also shared screen space with Nana Patekar in other projects such as 'Darna Mana Hai (2003)', 'Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal (2012)', and 'Housefull 4 (2019)'.

Nana Patekar passed away on October 8, 2026, at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He was reportedly found unconscious at his home and was rushed to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him through continuous CPR for around 45 minutes.

--IANS

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