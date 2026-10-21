Rajpal Yadav backs Daler Mehndi amid row, says singer’s health is deteriorating

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actor Rajpal Yadav has come out in support of singer Daler Mehndi amid the controversy surrounding his performance at a cultural event in Uttarakhand.

The actor said the singer’s health has been deteriorating and added that people were trying to help him recover.

In a video message put up by the actor on his social media account, Rajpal criticised the public treatment of the veteran singer by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal.

He said, “Hi friends, I am your Rajpal and as an art student, I would like to share something with you. The way a respected minister is in front of thousands of people has humiliated a legendary singer whose voice has served the country and the world for decades is unacceptable.”

He added, “The way a respected minister, in front of thousands of people, used such horrible words for a legendary singer whose voice has served the country and the world for decades, and even gave an example of beating, was shocking. Honourable Minister, this does not suit you,” Rajpal said.

He added that the incident made it seem as though art could be bought, emphasising that an artiste’s contribution should not be measured merely in monetary terms.

“It felt as if you had bought art. Art can never be bought. Art is a life. Respect life,” he said.

Rajpal also rejected the allegation that Daler had consumed alcohol, and said, “And for your information, Mr Daler Mehndi does not drink alcohol. I have also worked with him in ‘Welcome to the Jungle’. His health is deteriorating, and everyone is trying to make him better as soon as possible,” he said.

Emphasising that an artiste’s legacy extends beyond an individual performance, Rajpal said, “Art comes and goes. But the position always remains. And the position of art has been there for thousands of years. Respect the position of art. God bless you.”

For the uninitiated, the controversy over Daler Mehndi erupted on Sunday, October 18, during the annual Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand.

Daler was performing at the cultural programme when Minister Subodh Uniyal walked onto the stage and lashed out on him over his ability to perform, alleging that he was under the influence of alcohol and was unable to sing properly.

The minister also questioned the performance in view of the fee reportedly paid to the singer.

Many artistes, including Daler’s brother Mika Singh, actor Anupam Kher and comedian Kapil Sharma, have expressed support for the singer.

They have pointed to his recent surgery and health concerns, and requested people to show compassion rather than publicly humiliate him.

Daler, for the uninitiated, is known for popular songs such as ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ and ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra’, and has enjoyed a career spanning decades.

He has also ventured into acting with ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, which featured Rajpal Yadav among its ensemble cast.

–IANS

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