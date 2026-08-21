Very serious matter from constitutional perspective, says Rajnath Singh on Cong opposition to full Vande Mataram

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched a sharp attack on Congress over what he described as the party’s “formal refusal” to honour Vande Mataram, calling the alleged decision “extremely regrettable” and “a very serious matter” from a constitutional perspective.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister questioned the Congress’ position on the national song and said that refusal to honour it raised questions about both constitutional loyalty and patriotism.

“The Congress's formal refusal not only to honour Vande Mataram but to outright oppose it is extremely regrettable and, from a constitutional perspective, a very serious matter,” Singh said.

He argued that Parliament holds a central position in India’s constitutional system and that laws passed by it are binding on citizens.

“According to the Constitution of India, Parliament is the supreme institution of the country, and any law passed by Parliament is binding on every individual. If someone refuses to abide by it, their loyalty to the Constitution certainly comes under suspicion, and if someone refuses to honour the national song, a question mark is placed on their patriotism as well,” he said.

Singh also referred to the Congress resolution of 1937, alleging that it was passed under pressure from the Muslim League and linking it to the eventual Partition of the country.

“The resolution of 1937 that the Congress refers to was one that the Congress passed by bowing down to the radical demands of the Muslim League, and its consequence was witnessed by the country in the future in the form of partition,” he said.

The Defence Minister further accused the Congress of once again compromising with “radical elements” and warned that such a political approach could have serious consequences.

“Compromising with radical elements has always proven fatal for the country, and today, when the Congress is surrendering in the same manner to radical elements, it is a serious warning sign for the future of the country,” Singh said.

He termed the Congress party’s alleged decision unconstitutional and politically damaging.

“I believe that this decision of the Congress is entirely unconstitutional and reprehensible, and from a political perspective, it is one that will create a serious crisis in the future of the country,” he said.

Concluding his attack, Singh accused Congress of revealing what he called “foolish and dangerous intentions” by opposing Vande Mataram.

“By opposing Vande Mataram, the Congress has revealed its foolish and dangerous intentions to the country,” he said.

--IANS

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