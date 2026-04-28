April 28, 2026 12:43 PM हिंदी

Rajnath Singh lays wreath at Victory Square in Kyrgyzstan ahead of SCO meet

Rajnath Singh lays wreath at Victory Square in Kyrgyzstan ahead of SCO meet

Bishkek, April 28 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday laid a wreath at Victory Square in Bishkek, a memorial dedicated to the victory over Nazi Germany.

"Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh paid floral tributes at Victory Square in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, during his visit for the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on X.

Later in the day, Singh will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting.

The Defence Minister arrived in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on Monday for the SCO meet.

"On his arrival at Bishkek to attend the Meeting of Ministers of Defence of the SCO Member States from 27–28 April 2026, Hon'ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh ji was welcomed by Ambassador Singh at Manas airport on 27 April 2026," the Indian Embassy in Bishkek posted on X.

Before departing for Kyrgyzstan, Singh stated that he will highlight India's commitment towards global peace amidst the current security challenges prevailing in the world and also convey India's consistent stance on zero tolerance for terrorism and extremism.

"Leaving for Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan. Looking forward to attend the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow. Shall highlight India's commitment towards global peace, amidst the security challenges prevailing in the world, apart from conveying India's consistent stance on Zero Tolerance for Terrorism and Extremism. Will also be interacting bilaterally with the counterparts of other SCO Member states and with the Indian Community at Bishkek," Rajnath Singh posted on X.

During the meeting in Bishkek on Tuesday, the Defence Ministers of various SCO member countries will discuss several issues related to the defence and security of the region. According to the Ministry of Defence, the ministers will also discuss issues related to international peace, counter-terrorism and defence cooperation among SCO member states.

"This year's SCO meeting is taking place in the backdrop of geopolitical turmoil being witnessed due to the situation in West Asia. The SCO, one of the largest political and economic organisations of the region, may discuss measures to reduce the impact of the ongoing conflict," the ministry mentioned.

India, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Belarus are the current members of the SCO.

--IANS

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