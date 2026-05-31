Rajnath Singh, Australian counterpart Marles to co-chair Defence Ministers Dialogue tomorrow

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles will co-chair the second India-Australia Defence Ministers' Dialogue in New Delhi on Monday, with talks focused on strengthening defence and security cooperation.

During the meeting, the two ministers will review the progress in bilateral defence cooperation and identify new avenues for collaboration.

The discussions will focus on strengthening defence and security cooperation, enhancing military interoperability, industry collaboration, including co-development and co-production opportunities, and regional and global security developments of mutual interest, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

The meeting is expected to further strengthen defence ties, enhance strategic trust and cooperation, promote stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region and identify new areas of collaboration in defence and security.

"The visit of Mr Richard Marles follows the inaugural Dialogue held in Australia in October 2025 and reflects the growing momentum in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Australia is a key partner in India’s vision of a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific. The visit underscores the growing depth and maturity of the India-Australia defence partnership," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Highlighting that the first Australia–India Defence Ministers’ Dialogue was held in Australia last October, the Australian Defence Ministry stated on Thursday that the meeting showcases unprecedented progress in the bilateral defence partnership and a shared ambition to enhance cooperation.

Marles stated that he is looking forward to meeting Rajnath Singh.

"Australia and India are top-tier security partners. I look forward to meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to further strengthen our defence partnership following the strong progress we made during his visit to Australia last year," Marles was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Australian Defence Ministry ahead of the visit.

--IANS

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