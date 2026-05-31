IPL 2026: Havans, special poojas and merchandise frenzy peak in Karnataka, Gujarat ahead of high-octane RCB-GT final

Ahmedabad, May 31 (IANS) The stage is set at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the ultimate clash of the IPL 2026 final! On one side, we have the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), riding a massive wave of emotion, havans, and prayers as they eye a historic back-to-back title defense. On the other side, the home favourites Gujarat Titans (GT), led by Shubman Gill, are back in front of their home crowd looking to reclaim the crown.

From special poojas in Hubballi to havans in Vijayanagar, millions of hearts are beating to just one rhythm: Ee Sala Mattomme Namde. But to touch the sky again, RCB must conquer the GT Fortress in Ahmedabad.

At the Ahmedabad airport, a sea of cricket enthusiasts arriving from various parts of the country were seen flocking to official merchandise stalls. Fans purchased jerseys, caps, and flags of their favourite teams ahead of the highly anticipated title clash, transforming the terminal into a vibrant hub of cricket lovers.

BJP MP from Hamirpur and former cabinet minister Anurag Thakur said, "The biggest cricket league in the world is reaching its climax today with the IPL final at the Narendra Modi Stadium—the largest stadium in the world. We are set to see a tough competition between two teams that have performed brilliantly and consistently throughout the entire tournament. May the best team win, that's all I can say! One thing is for certain: the stadium is so packed that there’s absolutely no room to move. The enthusiasm and excitement here are unreal."

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, the anticipation has transcended sports and turned into deep-rooted devotion. In Hubballi, the Karnataka Drivers Union organised a special pooja, praying fervently for an RCB victory. Speaking to reporters, Union President Shekharayya Mathapati expressed supreme confidence in the team's capabilities, stating that the drivers' community stands solidly behind Bengaluru as they chase a historic second IPL title.

"Cricket in our country has a big fan following. That's why we have come to Narendra Modi Stadium to enjoy the IPL match with my family. And being in Gujarat, I can't say that RCB will win," Nitesh Rane, Minister of Fisheries & Ports development Govt. of Maharashtra, told reporters.

The wave of spiritual backing was mirrored in Vijayanagar, where passionate RCB loyalists performed a solemn temple pooja and a traditional 'havan' to seek divine blessings for the team's success.

However, the celebrations in Vijayanagar also carried a poignant note of remembrance. Alongside their prayers for victory, the Vijaynagar Cricket Association paid tribute to the 11 cricket lovers who tragically lost their lives in a stampede near Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during IPL 2025 celebrations.

The members of the association urged every RCB fans to celebrate responsibly, emphasising that while the passion for the game remains unmatched, the safety of fellow enthusiasts must come first.

"We always perform a havan, whether it is for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team or for India's victory. This time too, we are praying that the cup will be ours. A grand yagna has been organized for RCB to become champions. I also want to mention that last time, we lost 11 of our martyrs, who were die-hard RCB fans. Losing them brings us immense sorrow. If they were among us today, our joy would have been on a completely different level. I pray to God to grant strength to all their families," a fan told IANS.

With emotions running high from Ahmedabad to the heartlands of Karnataka, the 2026 final is shaping up to be more than just a cricket match.

--IANS

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