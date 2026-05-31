Jim Sarbh shares the chronology of prerequisites for choosing projects

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Actor Jim Sarbh, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming streaming series ‘Made in India: A Titan Story’, has shared the step by step guide of how he picks and chooses his projects.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the show in Mumbai. During the conversation the actor said that he connected to the overall story in general.

When asked if it’s how he looks at the content from the bird's eye view, he said, “First of all, do I want to be part of this story at all. Second of all, do I love my character within the context of the story? Then further things like who's the director, what's the producer, who are my co-actors, etc. But the story is the first thing that I consider. So the story itself, I thought was fascinating. I liked the scale and ambition of it. I liked that he really focused on creating a happy work environment. I loved the principles with which he worked. So there were so many things, and they all were yes. They all were things that only excited me further. So I loved it”.

He further mentioned, “Robby Grewal, our director, he was selected by Sunil Bora and Prabalin, who were so enthusiastic about the project right from the beginning. They're so lovely”.

The actor said that the team treated him so well and made him feel comfortable to allow his artistic side to shine.

“And then Robby did the same thing, and then the team that he assembled did the same thing. And then all of the co-actors were also incredible. So everything just kept getting better and better as the project went on. And then it made us feel that we were striving towards something quite beautiful and quite true and quite pretty and quite interesting”, he added.

‘Made in India: A Titan Story’ is set to premiere on June 3, 2026 on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

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