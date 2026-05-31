SWISS flight engine failure at Delhi: AAIB preliminary probe reveals turbine, compressor damage

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Sunday released its preliminary report into the serious incident involving a Swiss International Air Lines flight that suffered an engine failure during take-off at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on April 26.

According to the report, SWISS flight LX147 from New Delhi to Zurich was forced to abort take-off at around 1:27 am after the aircraft’s left-hand engine failed during the take-off roll.

The AAIB has classified the occurrence as a “serious incident” that resulted in injuries to six people.

The Airbus A330-343 was carrying 245 people, including 232 passengers and 13 crew members.

Investigators said the flight crew rejected take-off after the failure of Engine No. 1 at a speed of around 106 knots.

The pilots immediately informed air traffic control and sought emergency assistance.

The crew later reported hearing a “loud bang” and observed a large flame coming from the left-hand engine.

The aircraft also veered to the left before the pilots managed to bring it to a safe stop on the runway.

Following the incident, a full emergency was declared at Delhi Airport and all seven emergency gates were opened to facilitate rescue and response operations. Four passengers reportedly sustained injuries during the incident.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the AAIB carried out a visual inspection of the aircraft and found small metal particles and debris in the exhaust section of the damaged engine.

The Solid State Flight Data Recorder (SSFDR) and the Solid State Cockpit Voice Recorder (SSCVR) have been removed for detailed analysis.

Investigators are currently examining crew data, flight data and air traffic control records to determine the sequence of events that led to the engine failure.

The bureau said the affected engine will undergo a detailed examination to identify the root cause of the malfunction.

The investigation is also being supported by France’s Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Aviation Safety (BEA), which has appointed an accredited representative to assist the probe.

Aircraft manufacturer Airbus and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have also been associated with the investigation.

The preliminary findings revealed multiple signs of damage inside the engine. External observations before the borescope inspection identified broken bolts and spacers of the high-pressure/intermediate-pressure bearing support in the thrust reverser ducts.

Investigators also found that the high-pressure bleed valves were partially blocked with debris.

During the borescope inspection of the engine core, investigators observed damage to the High Pressure Turbine blades and Nozzle Guide Vanes.

Additional damage was detected in the Intermediate Pressure Turbine blades, Low Pressure Turbine blades, and High Pressure Compressor blades and stator vanes.

The report further stated that the high-pressure shaft and intermediate-pressure shaft were seized, preventing a complete inspection of the engine.

However, investigators did not find any evidence of impact damage or blade distortion in the Intermediate Pressure Compressor, although the IPC shaft was also seized and could not be fully examined.

The AAIB said further analysis of the engine components and flight recorder data is currently underway, adding that safety recommendations may be issued later as part of the investigation.

--IANS

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