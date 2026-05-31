Meiyang Chang recalls ‘Indian Idol 3’ audition days in 2007 when Javed Akhtar gave him a ‘yes’

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Actor-singer-host Meiyang Chang took a trip down memory lane as he shared a blast from the past from his Indian Idol journey.

He revisited his ‘Indian Idol 3’ days and recalled the unforgettable moment when lyricist-poet, also the show's judge back then, Javed Akhtar gave him a coveted “yes” during the competition.

Sharing a series of black-and-white photographs from the reality show's theatre round held in Mumbai between April 26 and 28, 2007, Chang wrote, “Here’s some nostalgia for you (and for me). Indian Idol Season 3! After the auditions, the chosen 225 nationwide converge for the Theatre round, 26-28th April 2007, NCPA Mumbai. The long corridors, the interminable waiting, the luggage on standby, the DRAMA! (Is that why they call it Theatre round?). (sic)”

Recalling a defining moment, Chang added, “BTW, this is the song I’d sung for the duet round. I have no memory of what else transpired during those 3 days except getting the ‘YES’ from Javed sahab at the very end. How does one ever forget THAT!”

The pictures showed a lot many contestants gathered in large groups inside the audition venue, anxiously awaiting their turn.

One of the pictures captured a young Chang who can be seen sitting among fellow participants, while another featured him posing with co-contestant and eventual winner Prashant Tamang.

The post also included a glimpse of Chang’s old ‘Indian Idol’ badge, bringing back memories from one of Indian television’s most popular singing competitions.

It also featured a picture of the show's host Hussain Kuwajerwala and Mini Mathur.

For the uninitiated, the music reality show ‘Indian Idol 3’ aired in 2007 and that season was judged by Javed Akhtar, Anu Malik, Alisha Chinai and Udit Narayan, while Hussain Kuwajerwala and Mini Mathur served as hosts.

The season was eventually won by Prashant Tamang. The first season of the singing reality show was won by Abhijeet Sawant, while Sandeep Acharya emerged victorious in Season 2.

Over the years, Meiyang Chang has successfully reinvented himself as a singer, actor and television host.

Apart from songs such as ‘Kya Yahi Pyaar Hai’, he has appeared in films including ‘Badmaash Company’, ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!’ and ‘Sultan’. He went on to host many reality shows and award ceremonies.

–IANS

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