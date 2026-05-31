Pakistan: Residents in Karachi continue to face severe water crisis

Islamabad, May 31 (IANS) Amid the ongoing water crisis in Pakistan's Karachi, the water supply to several parts of the metropolis was disrupted after an emergency power shutdown at the Dhabeji Pumping Station, local media reported on Sunday.

The acute water crisis in Karachi has continued for the second month, leaving residents dependent on water tankers and private suppliers. In a statement on Saturday, Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) stated that K-Electric informed the utility that a major fault emerged in Transformer at the Dhabeji Grid Station, resulting in an emergency shutdown at 6:30 pm (local time), Pakistani daily Dawn reported. However, the statement did not include any time frame for restoring the normal water supply.

It stated, "As a result of the power outage, 10 out of 21 pumping units at the Dhabeji Pumping Station were forced to shut down, significantly affecting the city’s water transmission system and disrupting water supply to various parts of Karachi."

"The K-Electric had initially indicated that the shutdown would last for approximately one hour. However, no definitive timeline for the complete restoration of power has yet been provided. The KWSC is closely monitoring the situation and remains in constant contact with K-Electric officials to ensure the earliest possible restoration of electricity and the resumption of normal water supply operations," it added.

Amid Eid festivities too, residents of Karachi were forced to buy tankers and using water for ritual washings, animal care and sanitation. It was not the first time that people in Karachi have faced water crisis amid Eid festivities. Residents have termed it a grim tradition of the KWSC of not providing provide water during important days like Eid, Ramzan and Muharram, Dawn reported.

Since March, water supply in Karachi has reduced due to line bursts, underground leaks, power breakdowns at pumping stations, and damage in key mains. However, KWSC Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Ali claimed that the water utility was ensuring normal supply during Eid. He blamed K-Electric (KE) and frequent power breakdowns for the disruption in water supply.

As water supply remained disrupted for weeks in many localities and for more than two months in others, residents were forced to buy water tankers. However, majority of them had to wait for seven to 10 days for tanker as supply was limited and many never bought it as the prices for water tankers have doubled.

On Monday, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmakers held a protest in Sindh Assembly over water shortage in Karachi and demanded immediate restoration of water supply ahead of Eidul Azha. They gathered in front of the podium and shouted slogans "give water to Karachi," Dawn reported.

Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi said that Karachi "was thirsty for every drop of water" while the authorities watched like silent, senseless spectators. Khurshidi said that there is no water in the taps and added that he had tried to get a tanker for two days, but failed, as per the report.

In response, Sindh's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar said, "The K-IV project is underway in Karachi." He said that the MQM-P was part of the federal government and should urge it to complete the project quickly.

--IANS

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