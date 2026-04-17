Rajkummar Rao says an independent Patralekhaa has turned ‘more sensitive & fragile’ after motherhood

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has opened up about witnessing wife and actress Patralekhaa’s emotional transformation after motherhood

The actor, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, described it as a beautiful and deeply moving phase that has brought out a new side of her personality.

Rajkummar, in his heartfelt elaboration, shared that while he has seen Patralekhaa grow over the years as an independent individual and performer, embracing motherhood has added a different emotional depth to her persona.

“I think I have seen her journey, of course. And likewise, she has seen my journey. But for me, the transition of Patralekhaa, from being this independent, you know, how beautiful Patralekhaa is, to when I saw her as a mother, how she became this very sensitive, timid, fragile girl that I saw when I first met her.”

He added, “It was beautiful to see that because motherhood makes you do that. You don’t care about anything else in the world but that baby. That’s why I think mothers are so special, you know, for all of us.”

Rajkummar further elaborated on how he is now witnessing this transformation up close on a daily basis, especially with Patralekhaa balancing her professional commitments alongside motherhood.

“I am seeing her every day now. It’s beautiful to see her transitioning between her work as a producer, as an actor, and then also being available for that part of it. It’s way more tough for women, physically and emotionally also, way more tough. But of course, for men also, it’s tough emotionally, physically not that much. But women go through a lot. So this journey of hers has been beautiful. I think it’s been fantastic.”

He also spoke about how her work continues to inspire him as an actor, highlighting the emotional honesty she brings to her performances.

“Whatever work she has done, there have been so many moments in her performances that I watch sometimes and I get so inspired. Like I tell her time and again about her moments in IC 84 that are amazing . Even in Phule. I don’t know how it all comes so naturally to her.”

The doting husband concluded by calling this phase of Patralekhaa’s life as “fantastic”.

He added that witnessing Patralekhaa’s evolution not just as an artist but also as a person navigating motherhood with strength and sensitivity has been rewarding for him too.

For the uninitiated, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcomed their first bundle of joy, a baby girl on the 15th of November.

On the professional front, Rajkummar Rao has been receiving has been receiving good reviews for his recently released OTT movie, Toaster that also stars Sanya Malhotra.

The movie has been produced by Patralekhaa and directed by Viveck Daschaudhary.

–IANS

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