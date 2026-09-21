Rashami Desai: I am more focused than before

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actress Rashami Desai has opened up about her experience of working with Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, calling them “amazing” and sharing that she is more “focused” on her craft than before.

Talking about this new chapter, Rashami shared how her approach towards work has evolved over the years and why Sayoneee felt like the right project for her.

Rashami said: “I love my job, I love my journey, and I love when I’m on the set. Of course, I’m more disciplined. I am more focused than before. I feel I have more opportunity to do much, much better because I’m more experienced.”

“And more importantly, whom I’m working with, my director and my producers Sargun and Ravi, I think they are amazing.”

Rashami, who has gained stardom with shows such as "Uttaran" and "Dil Se Dil Tak", called Sargun and Ravi “amazing in television as producers.”

She went on to add: “Uttam Bhelavat is an amazing director. Sometimes we don’t know people who are working behind the camera, but they are the ones who will actually help you to reach out to the right audiences and all.”

The actress called him the heartbeat of the show.

“Sargun and Ravi’s home, you know. So I felt like working with such amazing minds will be a life-changing moment for me. And I said, I’m game for it. It’s the best, I think so. Good, I waited for long, and, you know, it’s good to be honest to your emotions also, kyunki impulsive decisions I have never taken.”

Sayoneee stars Rashami Desai, Janhavi Soni and Gautam Singh Vig and is set to premiere on 23 September on Star Plus and JioHotstar. The show will have Rashami stepping into the powerful role of Maya alongside actress Janhavi Soni as Saanvi and Gautam Singh Vig as the new saathi in Saanvi’s life.

--IANS

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