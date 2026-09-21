Poonam Dhillon attends Adnan Sami’s wife's birthday celebration, calls it a ‘memorable evening’ with Rakesh Roshan, Shaan

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon recently attended singer-composer Adnan Sami’s wife Roya Sami Khan’s birthday celebration.

She shared glimpses from the intimate evening with her friends from the film industry, on her social media account.

Poonam shared a picture featuring herself with Adnan Sami, Roya, Mahima Chaudhry, Rakesh Roshan, Shaan, among others. Sharing a video compilation of the fun moments, she wrote, “Was surrounded by talented & Good looking people !!! Memorable evening with Friends. Thanks for a lovely evening HOST & HOSTESS with the MOSTEST @royasamikhan & @adnansamiworld.”

The celebration also saw many familiar faces coming together for an evening of music and camaraderie.

In one of the videos from the gathering, Adnan Sami, Javed Ali and Shaa can be seen singing, while Zayed Khan appears to be enjoying the musical evening with the group.

Poonam also shared glimpses of the guests posing together, with the photographs featuring Adnan and Roya alongside Rakesh Roshan, Mahima Chaudhry, Shaan and other friends.

On account of Adnan Sami’s wife's birthday, the doting husband had penned a heartfelt birthday note for his wife Roya. Happy Birthday to the woman who holds my world together - My Darling Roya...I say it often in my head, but today I want to say it out loud. I am so grateful to God for you.”

He added, “You share my dreams, you steady me when I spiral, and somehow you still surprise me with how fiercely you stand up for me. That mix — your calm and your fire — is honestly breathtaking.”

He added, “With our beloved angelic daughter Medina, I see the tenderness that anchors us both. You make everything feel safe, warm and real. I love you more than I manage to put into words. Thank you for choosing us in all the quiet and fierce ways. Today and always, I’m yours. Happy Birthday, my love. @royasamikhan @medinasamikhan.”

–IANS

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