Rajinikanth's 'Dharman' unit wraps up third schedule of shooting

Chennai, Sep 30 (IANS) Ashwath Marimuthu, who is directing superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film 'Dharman', has now announced that the unit of the film had wrapped up its third schedule of filming.

Taking to his social media timelines, Ashwath Marimuthu wrote, "3rd schedule Wrapped ! #Dharman."

It may be recalled that on Tuesday, actress Raashii Khanna, who plays a pivotal role in 'Dharman', had shared pictures of herself with actors Rajinikanth and Ram Pothineni at Mysuru, where the unit was shooting.

Taking to her Instagram page to share a series of pictures including one in which the actress was seen with Superstar Rajinikanth and Telugu actor Ram Pothineni, Raashi had said, "A little glimpse into the world I have been living in for a while now in Mysore. Early morning workouts with Rajini sir and Ram, because apparently the day starts before the day starts. A little temple hopping, a little wandering, some UNO and lots of laughter.And yes, the Mysore dosa deserved its own moment. #dharman."

It may be recalled that IANS had reported earlier that the team of 'Dharman', featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, was to head to Mysuru after completing a shooting session in Chennai. IANS had reported that the Mysuru schedule had been planned for a period of around 10 days.

It may be recalled that director Ashwath Marimuthu had, at an event in Chennai, disclosed that Rajinikanth was very happy and very kicked about the pace and the quality of how Dharman was shaping up.

"I am now comfortable working with Thalaivar. I was very scared initially. I have worked with Ashok Selvan, then Pradeep and after that, I started working with Thalaivar. But I have realised nothing has changed. That is because Rajinikanth's work ethics is so pure and amazing. It is like having a child on the sets. Even after 50 years, he is so excited and so full of energy," the director had said at the event.

The unit of the film had begun its third schedule on September 16 this year.

Taking to his X timeline to share a BTS clip of Rajinikanth and Raashi Khanna shooting for the film, director Ashwath Marimuthu had said, "Back with Thalaivar for Dharman 3rd schedule #superstar @RKFI."

The video clip he posted showed Rajinikanth, seated with his back facing the camera, having a conversation with Raashii Khanna.

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had wrapped up its second schedule of shooting only on September 4 this year.

Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house of veteran actor and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan, had taken to its social media timelines to drop the update with a video clip.

It had said, "Dharman 2nd Schedule Wrapped. Swag Mode: ON." One of the scenes in the video clip released showed Rajinikanth as a senior medical faculty lecturing junior doctors.

For the unaware, the unit had begun the second schedule of the film on August 13 this year. The makers, at the time of announcing the commencement of the second schedule, had said, "The deadly doctor. #Dharman Schedule 2 Begins, and this one's legendary. #KettaPaiyanSir. #SuperstarRajinikanth #KamalHaasan."

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans ever since the makers announced the project. In June this year, the makers had dropped a making video that showed how the team had arrived at Superstar Rajinikanth's look in the film.

Taking to his X timeline, director Ashwath Marimuthu shared a brand new poster of Rajinikanth from the film and wrote, "We heard you !! Ithan hair styleu (This is the hair style)!! Ithan looku (This is the look)! Sexy work @kabilanchelliah."

Earlier, Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house of actor Kamal Haasan which is producing this film, shared a glimpse video and wrote, "THE OG SWAG. #Dharman. The Making of the First Look."

The video featured a shot of the accessories that were kept for Rajini to choose from. It also showed director Aswath showing the exact pose in which he wanted the Superstar to stand. The video also showed Kamal Haasan accompanying Rajinikanth and the two legends of Tamil cinema exchanging pleasantries.

For the unaware, Rajinikanth plays a doctor who takes on criminals in Dharman. Actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan, while announcing the title of the film, had said, "Dharmame vellum! (Only Dharma will win) #Dharman #Thalaivar173 #SuperstarRajinikanth @rajinikanth #Mahendran @Dir_Ashwath @anirudhofficial @anbariv @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @magizhmandram."

The title poster of the film that was released on the occasion showed Rajinikanth in an operation theatre in a hospital holding a scalpel, even as he seemed to have one leg placed over the body of a slain rowdy sheeter.

The film is to have music by Anirudh. Cinematography for the film is by Niketh Bommi and editing will be by Pradeep E Raghav. The film is being produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran and co-produced by S Disney.

--IANS

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