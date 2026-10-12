Rajinikanth's autobiography to be released both in Tamil and English?

Chennai, Oct 12 (IANS) Seven-time National Award-winning Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu has now disclosed that superstar Rajinikanth's autobiography, on which he is currently working, may well be released in both Tamil and English.

Taking to his X timeline to share details of his recent meeting with Rajinikanth, the poet, writer and lyricist said that he had called on Rajinikanth to wish him for his upcoming film Jailer 2's release.

Stating that during their meeting they discussed art and life, the lyricist made it clear that they did not speak even a single word on politics.

He then dropped an update on Rajinikanth's autobiography. He said, "I asked him (Rajinikanth) 'When will your autobiography come out?' To this, he replied, 'Work is underway. It will be out soon.'"

The lyricist then said that he had told Rajinikanth that his autobiography was eagerly awaited. "He asked me why and I told him many have a history but you also have charisma," Vairamuthu said.

It was then that the writer said that Rajinikanth had hinted at the possibility of his autobiography coming out both in Tamil and English at first.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' is gearing up to hit screens on October 15.

Already, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared director Nelson Dilipkumar's eagerly awaited action entertainer for release with a U/A certificate.

A trailer released by the makers has only gone on to add to the excitement of the fans.

The trailer released begins with actor Suraj Venjaramoodu's character questioning a person he has kept hostage. "In these two months, you must have learnt something about the person who did this, right?" The hostage replies, "Not just me, even you won't be able to find him."

The trailer then shows that not just Suraj Venjaramoodu's character but a whole lot of villains are wondering who is behind certain developments.

It is then that Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian makes an appearance.

At one point, a weary Suraj Venjaramoodu is seen asking his accomplices, "Have you managed to find him or not?"

For a minute, one is led to believe that Tiger Muthuvel Pandian has gone into hiding but almost immediately, the trailer clears the confusion.

It shows that Tiger Muthuvel Pandian has chosen to go off radar by pretending to be a driver and he has chosen to lie low to find out if the chain of command among the villains goes any higher.

The trailer also gives away the fact that Tiger Muthuvel Pandian has used snipers to attack his enemies and one among them, played by S J Suryah, says that even they can retort in kind.

The trailer also has an interesting conversation between the characters played by Rajinikanth and Vidya Balan. She asks him if he wants tea or coffee and he politely refuses. She responds saying, "The choice is between tea or coffee. It is not between whether to drink or not."

A person warns Tiger Muthuvel Pandian about the dreaded "Kalpaks", who, he says, will not allow anyone to live. Muthuvel Pandian smiles and replies, "Oh dear, I didn't know. Shall we see?"

He then issues a warning to Kalpaks himself. Listing out ways and means used by thugs to strike terror in the hearts of victims, he tells Kalpaks," All this is the style employed in the time of your father. Now, getting all your enemies to one place and bombing that place is what is the present trend."

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and the general public ever since the project was first announced.

In April this year, the makers had announced that the unit had wrapped up the film's shooting. The makers had then shared pictures of a cake cutting ceremony that had taken place to mark the completion of filming.

--IANS

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