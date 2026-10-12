October 12, 2026 7:25 PM हिंदी

Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer 2’ will release theatrically in Hindi, makers say

Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer 2’ will release theatrically in Hindi, makers say

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film ‘Jailer 2’ starring Rajinikanth have cleared the air over the film’s release in Hindi markets.

On Monday, the publicist of the film issued a statement on the behalf of the makers, and refuted the reports which claimed that the film won’t release in Hindi.

They said in a statement, “In light of recent media reports suggesting that ‘Jailer 2’ will not be releasing in Hindi, we would like to officially clarify that the film’s Hindi version is scheduled for a theatrical release on Thursday, October 15, 2026, alongside its other language versions, as originally planned”.

They further mentioned, “The film will be distributed in North India by Pen Marudhar Entertainment. There has been no change to the scheduled Hindi theatrical release. We request all media publications and platforms to take note of this clarification and refrain from circulating any unverified information regarding the film’s release. We appreciate the media’s continued support and cooperation”.

‘Jailer 2’ is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster ‘Jailer’, and sees Tamil superstar Rajinikanth return as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, who is drawn into another dangerous confrontation involving criminal networks and threats to his family.

The film also stars Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, S. J. Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Anirudh Ravichander returns as the music composer. The film's trailer promises larger-scale action, dark humour and dramatic confrontations. Rajinikanth has said he agreed to the sequel because the original film left room for the story to continue.

The film is produced by Sun Pictures, and is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is set to release in cinemas on October 15, 2026.

--IANS

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