Rajinikanth: Producer R B Choudary had asked me to act in his 100th film

Chennai, May 7 (IANS) Stating that late producer R B Choudary, who passed away in a tragic car accident in Rajasthan on Tuesday, had only recently told him that he was planning to retire after producing his 100th film, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday said that the eminent producer had asked him to act in his 100th film.

Talking to mediapersons after paying homage to the late producer, Rajinikanth said, "I haven't done a film with R B Choudary sir. However, despite that, he has been a very close friend. We have met several times. As recently as four months ago, he came to meet me when I was shooting for 'Jailer 2' at the Aditya Ram studios. He said,'I have made 99 films. After completing 100 films, I wish to retire. You need to act in my 100th film. I have two or three stories. You must listen to them and definitely do this film. I had told him that I would do it a 100 per cent."

Rajinikanth further said, "Two months ago, director K S Ravikumar told me that R B sir had created several directors. He said that all the directors must get together and conduct a function in his honour. Such a great man who was responsible for creating so many directors. He has saved the industry. He was someone who gave employment to so many techinicians."

Pointing out that R B Choudary had made 99 movies but still there hadn't been any issue in any of his films, Rajinikath said, "Even if such a problem arose, he would go to the residence of the person causing the problem and ask what he could do to resolve the problem and resolve the issue directly with that person. He would resolve the issue there itself, ask for a cup of coffee, have it and come back. He was such a practical man."

Stating that R B Choudary would always be fresh and happy, Rajinikanth said,"I would ask him what was the reason he was able to appear so happy and healthy and he would say, 'I won't take any risk. I know my limits, I will make movies only within those limits. After making a movie, I will leave it to God's hands. I will keep moving on to the next project. What did we bring to take it back?'."

Rajinikanth lamented that such a wonderful soul and a fine producer passing away in such a tragic fashion was painful.

For the unaware, eminent producer R B Choudhary, who has produced 99 films so far, passed away in a car crash in Udaipur on Tuesday.

--IANS

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