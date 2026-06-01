India strengthens people-to-people ties with Romania

Bucharest, June 1 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Romania on Monday interacted with Romanian and Indian students, discussing ways to strengthen people-to-people ties.

“Ambassador Manoj Mohapatra interacted with Romanian and Indian students from KIIT - Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and KISS - Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences at the Embassy, discussing ways to strengthen people-to-people ties and promote greater student exchanges between India and Romania,” the Indian Embassy in Romania posted on X.

Last week, an Indian Cultural Day was organised by The Indo-Mold Business and Cultural Organisation (IMBCO) in coordination with the Embassy of India, Bucharest.

According to the Embassy, the event featured vibrant performances by the Sitara Dance Group.

Celebrating the spirit of India in Chisinau, the Embassy called it “A wonderful celebration of culture, friendship & people-to-people ties.”

Ambassador Mohapatra, on May 29, joined Emil Bloc, the Mayor of Cluj-Napoca City, Cluj, Transylvania, at the “vibrant ‘Zilele Clujului’ celebrations - celebrating Cluj’s rich culture and the growing friendship between India and Romania,” noted the Embassy.

“The Indian community proudly demonstrated its patriotism while honouring and celebrating its stay in Romania,” it added.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on May 28 met his Romanian counterpart Oana Toiu on the sidelines of the informal Gymnich meeting of the European Union Foreign Affairs Ministers in Cyprus.

“We're now preparing the ground so that both our economies make the most of the future EU-India Free Trade Agreement, with strong potential across defence industry, renewable energy, steel, automotive, fertilisers and port infrastructure,” Romania’s Foreign Minister Oana Toiu wrote on X after the meeting.

“Excellent discussion with my Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the margins of the Gymnich in Cyprus, our fourth meeting,” she added.

The Romanian Foreign Minister also said that trade between Romania and India had reached $1.2 billion in 2025, registering an increase of more than 20 per cent compared to 2024.

“After unblocking our Joint Economic Cooperation Commission following an eight-year pause, we've brought back real momentum to the relationship, and investment is already accelerating,” she stated.

Both ministers are also looking forward to a high-level visit to Romania expected later this year.

–IANS

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