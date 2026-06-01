Paul McCartney reveals what he'd do if he were UK Prime Minister

Los Angeles, June 1 (IANS) The Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney doesn’t have the confidence that the UK government could run the nation.

The Beatles frontman doesn't think the government "know how to" make the UK run efficiently, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 82-year-old Beatles legend was quizzed on what he would change if he was elected Prime Minister and he is keen to see taxpayers money put to good use so people can see a difference in their lives.

Speaking during a TikTok Live, he said when asked what he would do as Prime Minister, “That’s a big question, that is. I’d like to try get things running efficiently, for a change. “People pay all their taxes, money into the government, and I don’t think there’s people in there who kind of know how to do it. So, yeah, I’d like to get a bunch of people to work it all out, to actually make people have happier lives, and have all these systems like roads, and potholes, and taxes, so people can feel a little bit better”.

But to raise the money to make such changes, Paul would rather only raise taxes for the well-off, such as himself.

He said, “You earn some money, and you keep more of it. I don’t mind too much, I get taxed at a very high rate, and I don’t mind, I figure I’m giving back, it’s not so bad. But people who don’t have that much money get ripped off, you know. So, they might need to fix that, the National Health Service, we need to fix all these things”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the legendary musician recently opened up about the current state of the music industry and compared pop sensation Taylor Swift to the Beatles because she has achieved a level of fame comparable to the hysteria which surrounded the Fab Four in the mid-1960s.

During an appearance on BBC show Tracks Of My Years, the musician was asked if he would give any advice to Taylor and he replied, “You do see the parallel, you know the fame and the amount of fame and the worldwide fame that Taylor Swift has and that we had, but I don't think she needs any advice to tell you the truth. If she asked for it, I definitely would. I'm like the older brother to that generation, or more like the granddad, actually”.

Paul went on to reveal he met Taylor at a party organised by his wife Nancy Shevell and his daughter, fashion designer Stella McCartney, which was also attended by a number of other female singers including Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish.

--IANS

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