October 08, 2026 12:11 PM हिंदी

Rajinikanth can’t believe his ‘dear friend’ Nana Patekar is ‘no longer with us’: May his soul rest in peace

Rajinikanth can’t believe his ‘dear friend’ Nana Patekar is ‘no longer with us’: May his soul rest in peace

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Superstar Rajinikanth expressed shock at the death of veteran star Nana Patekar, saying he couldn't believe his “dear friend” was “no longer with us.”

Remembering the late actor, Rajinikanth took to X and offered his condolences and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

“I can’t believe my dear friend Nanaji is no longer with us. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace,” Rajinikanth tweeted.

Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar have together worked in the 2018 film Kaala, an action drama film directed and co-written by Pa. Ranjith. . The film stars Rajinikanth in the titular role, alongside Nana Patekar, Eswari Rao, Huma Qureshi Samuthirakani, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, K. Manikandan, Dileepan, Nitish Veera, Sampath Raj and Ravi Kale.

The film follows Karikalan "Kaala", the leader of Dharavi, who tries to save his land from getting seized and his people from being evicted by Haridev, a ruthless minister.

It was on Thursday, October 8, when Nana Patekar, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated performers, passed away at the age of 75 in Goa.

An official confirmation from the Manipal Hospital, Goa, stated that the actor was found unconscious at his Dona Paula - Goa, residence and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead.

The acclaimed actor, known for his powerful performances across Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his Hindi film debut with Gaman in 1978 and went on to become one of the most respected performers of his generation.

Nana’s breakthrough came with films such as Salaam Bombay! and Parinda. He went on to deliver powerpack performances in films including Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Yeshwant, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan and Raajneeti.

Nana Patekar was last seen in Subedaar. He played a special role as Lance Naik Nana Waghmare. Directed by Suresh Triveni, it also stars Anil Kapoor in the titular role, alongside Radhika Madan, Khushbu Sundar, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik.

--IANS

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