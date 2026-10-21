October 21, 2026 5:54 PM हिंदी

Rajeshwari Sachdev on Tiger Shroff attack: ‘Where children play, such incidents are frightening’

Rajeshwari Sachdev on Tiger Shroff attack: ‘Where children play, such incidents are frightening’

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actress and singer Rajeshwari Sachdev has expressed concern over the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff.

She described it as sad, shocking, and frightening. Speaking exclusively to IANS, Rajeshwari said the incident was particularly disturbing as it took place in a residential neighbourhood where children play, raising concerns about the safety of people in the area.

Reacting to the news of the attack, she said, “I just got the news that he was attacked, and this is a very bad thing. It's very, very sad. It's a matter of fear. In your neighborhood, where children play, it's very unfortunate that a child is attacked like this.”

The actress expressed shock over the incident and highlighted how such acts could create a sense of fear among residents, particularly families with children.

The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff has sparked concerns over safety.

Several members of the entertainment industry have condemned the incident and expressed concerns over the safety of citizens.

Renuka Shahane told IANS, “This is a very scary thing. And thank God, Tiger Shroff is safe and sound. But this terror is very scary. Nothing like this has happened in the industry for many years. We are seeing it now, and I think everyone should be very careful about this. Otherwise, no one will come out of the house. Everyone will leave with security.”

“I think everyone will be scared because the people who do such things are so mad. We do not understand what they want or what they want to do, and they have weapons in their hands. So, this is a scary thing,” she added.

Actor Mahesh Thakur stressed the need for stronger security measures and stricter law enforcement following the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff. He said, “When we had a law-and-order situation way before this problem, the Home Ministry and the police had to start getting strict about it. You know, if you only give Z security to someone, the other person won't be safe. You can save one person, but the rest of Mumbai is not safe.”

“When we had a law-and-order situation way before this problem, the Home Ministry and the police have to start getting strict about it. You know, if you only give Z security to someone, the other person won't be safe. You can save one person, but the rest of Mumbai is not safe,” he added.

--IANS

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