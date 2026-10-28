Rajesh Kumar on ‘Matargashti’: ‘It is a beautiful reflection of our society’

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actor Rajesh Kumar has opened up about his latest series “Matargashti” and said that his character Prakash reflects the mindset of a large section of middle-class society, where parents’ expectations for their children often stem from a place of care and concern.

The actor, who is delighted with the response to the show, believes that its simple storytelling, relatable characters and heartwarming father-daughter bond have struck a chord with audiences. He also describes the series as a beautiful reflection of middle-class society and its family dynamics.

Speaking about his character, Prakash, Rajesh told IANS, “I would define Prakash as someone who represents almost 90 per cent of middle-class people. Often, when it comes to sons, parents have a particular way of thinking and a certain direction in which they want their lives to go. Prakash is not conservative, but he is concerned. His intentions come from a place of care. For me, Prakash is a reflection of our society.”

Talking about the show’s success, he mentioned, “It is truly overwhelming to see Matargashti trending and receiving so much appreciation. With certain projects, you never really know how they will be received when you are shooting them. But Matargashti has genuinely surprised me with the response it has received on Netflix.”

What makes the series stand out, according to him, is its simplicity. “I think the simplicity of the storytelling has surprised the audience. What Adrija Roy and Soumya Uniyal bring to their characters is something we generally recognise in girls around us. It is a beautiful reflection of their experiences and perspectives. The simplicity of the performances, the beauty of the story and, above all, the beautiful bond between a father and daughter make the show special,” he said.

Rajesh also opened up about playing a father to a daughter in the series. He shared how the role brought a personal dimension to his performance. “Fatherhood is definitely a universal feeling. And yes, I do miss not having a daughter in my life. However, the way I interact with my two sons has never been about gender bias. A child is a child, and children are our responsibility. What matters is that we take care of them, irrespective of whether we have a daughter or a son,” he said.

Praising Adrija’s performance, Rajesh said, “She is a true artist who understands every nuance of a performance. Since she is a trained dancer, her expressions flow very naturally.”

“Matargashti” premiered on October 21 on Netflix.

--IANS

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