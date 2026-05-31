Rajeev Siddhartha recalls barely speaking ‘three sentences’ with Kriti Kulhari for years before falling in love

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Actor Rajeev Siddhartha penned a heartfelt birthday note for girlfriend and actress Kriti Kulhari on May 31.

He recalled about how the two barely exchanged a few words despite being part of the same show years ago.

Sharing a series of cozy pictures from Kriti’s birthday celebrations, Rajeev took to his social media account and wrote, “Happy Birthday beautiful. After years of being part of the same series and speaking not more than three sentences with each other in eight years to being able to talk about almost everything under the sun, it really has been a joyous ride, my birthday girl.”

He further wished Kriti a year filled with “mindfulness and creativity,” adding, “May you continue to grow and may your heart be filled with lots of hope and your spirit become as light as ever. Love you.”

For the uninitiated, Rajeev and Kriti reportedly met while working on the web series ‘Four More Shots’.

Interestingly, despite being part of the same project, the two hardly shot for any scenes together. Rajeev was paired opposite Maanvi Gagroo in the series, while Kriti featured in a separate storyline.

The couple made their relationship official on social media in 2023 and ever since then have been frequently shared glimpses of their life together.

On the work front, Rajeev Siddhartha is known for projects such as Four More Shots Please!, ‘The Broken News’. Kriti Kulhari, meanwhile, has carved a niche for herself in the digital space with shows including ‘Illegal’, ‘Out of Love’, Bollywood movie Pink, Uri and many more.

–IANS

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