Krushna Abhishek gives twin sons a glimpse of his childhood at surprise birthday bash thrown by sister Arti Singh

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek was in for a heartwarming surprise as his sister Arti Singh organized a special birthday celebration for him.

The star comedian showed his elated twin boys a glimpse of his own childhood by showing him pictures of himself from his growing up days.

The pictures were a part of the birthday party decoration.

The video shared by Arti on her social media account opens with Krushna entering a room decorated with black, gold and silver balloons as family members wait to surprise him.

Accompanied by wife Kashmera Shah and their children, Krushna appeared visibly touched by the gesture.

The clip shows Aarti affectionately pulling her brother's cheeks.

One of the highlights of the surprise was a specially curated display featuring photographs from Krushna's childhood, teenage years, family life and professional journey.

Large photo panels carrying messages such as "Happy Birthday," "We Love You," and references to his childhood memories filled the room with nostalgia.

The comedian was seen smiling as he looked through the pictures while his children looked stunned and joined him for the celebrations.

Sharing the video, Aarti penned an emotional note for her brother.

"I pray I get u as my brother in every life even if u don't want me. The only person who can get away from irritating me to the core .. it's just tht I love u so much and u know that thank you so so much for everything .. may every evil nazar get destroyed near you . May u always be happy and healthy with full family . @krushna30 u are everybody dulura … (sic)"

Talking about Krushna and Arti, the siblings are the nephew and niece of Bollywood star Govinda.

Talking about Krushna Abhishek's career, he began his journey in television and films before becoming one of India's most popular comedy performers. He gained widespread recognition through shows such as ‘Comedy Circus’, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and many reality television appearances.

Arti Singh, meanwhile, became a household name through television serials including ‘Maayka’, ‘Parichay’, ‘Udaan’ and ‘Waaris’. She later expanded her popularity through reality shows, most notably ‘Bigg Boss 13’

Recently, the family made headlines after Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah appeared to put an end to years of reported differences with Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja.

During an appearance on Celebrity Laughter Chefs, Sunita joined the show as a special guest.

In an emotional moment, Kashmera was seen apologising to Sunita and touched her feet, while Krushna hugged his ‘mami’ and was seen getting emotional. Sunita too became visibly emotional and forgives them.

–IANS

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