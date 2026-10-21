October 21, 2026 8:20 PM हिंदी

Rajat Sukhija on 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar': Every actor would love to be part of Luv Ranjan world

Rajat Sukhija on 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar': Every actor would love to be part of Luv Ranjan world

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actor Rajat Sukhija will soon be seen in the forthcoming romantic entertainer 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar'. Revealing what drew him to the project, Rajat shared how his nostalgia for college days made him give his nod to the drama.

Rajat said, “What I really enjoy about 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar' is the sense of nostalgia it evokes regarding college friendships, young love, and the memories that remain with you after that particular phase of life is over. Occasionally, a song or a place can transport you back to those days."

He added that the association of director Luv Ranjan with the drama was a major factor for him.

"To be honest, it was the name Luv Ranjan that led me to say yes to this film. I believe that every actor would want to take part in the world that Luv Ranjan has created and in the legacy he has established. For me, joining 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar' was an opportunity which I was pleased to accept," he added.

Rajat further went on to reflect on his own college days at the Aurobindo College, Delhi University. He even looked back at his time as President of the Dramatics Society of the college.

Remembering the good old days, the actor added, “My evenings were mostly rehearsals and performances. I was fortunate to have supportive teachers, and despite balancing theatre with academics, I managed both. In fact, I was the topper of my first year!”

However, he admitted missing the simple joys of college life. “I have beautiful memories of that phase, and I still miss her sometimes. We haven’t had our reunion yet, but who knows? Maybe after Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, that reunion might just happen!,” he added.

Presented by Luv Films and produced by Luv Ranjan, 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar' marks the debut of multiple actors, including Sparsh Walia, Alisha Chopra, Kunal Vaid, Sakshi Vaidya, Tushar Chhibber, and Sargun Kaur Luthra.

--IANS

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