October 11, 2026 2:40 PM हिंदी

Rajat Bedi heartfelt message for girl dads: Every girl deserves that chance

Rajat Bedi heartfelt message for girl dads: Every girl deserves that chance

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actor Rajat Bedi has a special message for all the girl parents on the International Day of the Girl Child. The 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' actor urged all to treat their daughters equally and give them the freedom to make their own choices.

Addressing all the girl fathers, Rajat added, “I would say that a daughter should never have to prove that she is as capable as a son. Give her the same freedom, the same education and the same encouragement. Don't decide what she can or cannot do simply because she is a girl. Let her make mistakes, learn from them, and find her own way in life."

He also talked about how parents can help girls become more confident and independent.

"And to all the fathers out there, I would say that supporting your daughter is not just about protecting her; it is also about trusting her and giving her the confidence to stand on her own feet. Every girl deserves that chance," he added.

When asked which subject he would choose if he got the opportunity to work in a film for women's empowerment, he said that he would like to be part of a story about a girl who wants to study but faces resistance from the people around her.

“I would want to be part of a story about a girl who wants to study and build a future for herself but has to fight the mindset of people around her. I feel education is where a lot of change begins. When a girl gets the chance to study, she starts seeing more possibilities for her life and becomes better equipped to make her own decisions. I would want the story to show not just her struggle, but also how the people around her can change their thinking. Sometimes, one person's support can make a huge difference in a child's life. If a film can make even a few parents think differently about their daughters, I would consider that meaningful," he concluded.

--IANS

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