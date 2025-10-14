Rajasthan: Earthen lamps in high demand, swadeshi campaign lifts fortunes of potters

Jaipur, Oct 14 (IANS) Acting on the emotive appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to buy Swadeshi products in this festive season, the campaign has found many takers and supporters, as hundreds and thousands of customers are taking the 'swadeshi route' to celebrate Diwali.

In Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, the impact of the ‘adopt Swadeshi’ campaign is clearly visible both in terms of public perception and market demand.

A lot of shops have made extra efforts to stock and sell indigenous lamps and goods, while the street vendors, including potters, are selling their traditional clay/earthen lamps and also offering a variety of indigenous products.

Many Jodhpur vendors sharing their experience on the ‘Swadeshi campaign’ said that this has transformed their lives and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a fresh boost to the indigenous diya-making industry. Many members of the potter community reported a manifold rise in their income.

Previously, people preferred only Chinese or foreign goods, but now the demand for indigenous products is rapidly increasing. Young people have also turned to "Make in India" and indigenous products, said local potters and artisans.

Students Kanishka and Nishi Gupta said, "We should support our local artisans and use products made in India. This will not only strengthen our economy but also provide artisans with proper respect and income. This initiative by Prime Minister Modi is inspiring, and we young people should buy only indigenous products."

Artisan Mukesh Prajapati said, "We make clay lamps. Previously, the market was in high demand for imported and painted lamps, but now, after the Swadeshi initiative, handmade lamps are also gaining recognition and appreciation. We now produce around 700 lamps daily."

Manish Prajapati, a potter, said, "Since the Prime Minister's call, sales of indigenous clay products have increased. This has not only increased our income but is also economically empowering the entire potter community."

The message of "adopt swadeshi" is no longer just a slogan; it has become a symbol of rural employment and self-reliance.

