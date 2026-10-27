Raj Babbar visits Golden Temple with family, talks about growth of Punjabi cinema

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actor and senior political leader Raj Babbar visited the Golden Temple with his family.

During his visit, he spoke about the growth of Punjabi cinema and hinted at a possible upcoming project in the regional film industry. Speaking about his visit to the revered shrine, Raj told media that coming to the Golden Temple was a matter of divine calling.

“Today is a very important day because Babaji has called us here, and we have arrived. I have come here to pay obeisance at the holy shrine,” he said.

The ‘Ghayal’ actor added that he tries to visit the shrine at least once a year and feels a deep sense of peace whenever he comes here. Talking about Punjabi cinema, Raj Babbar praised the industry's progress and its focus on strong storytelling. He expressed happiness over the quality of work being produced and hinted that he could soon be associated with a Punjabi film project.

“The Punjabi industry is doing very well. We are doing good work and making good stories. Very soon, we will also do some work,” he said.

Raj Babbar also spoke about his strong connection with Punjab, highlighting the role his roots have played in shaping his identity in the Hindi film industry.

For the visit, the veteran actor wore a black shirt paired with jeans and covered his head with a white cloth as a mark of respect at the Golden Temple.

Interestingly, Raj Babbar, who was born into a Punjabi family, completed his graduation from Agra College before training at the National School of Drama in New Delhi.

Over the years, he has also been associated with Punjabi cinema. Babbar featured in Pollywod films such as “Chann Pardesi," “Long Da Lishkara,” “Shaheed Udham Singh,” “Ek Jind Ek Jaan," and “Apni Boli Apna Des.”

--IANS

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