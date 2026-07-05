Rain, parking issues expose underbelly of Delhi Tourism’s Mango festival

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Poor planning and lax supervision by Delhi Tourism officials exposed the underbelly of the city’s marquee event – 35th Annual Mango Festival – as rain, choked approach roads and illegal parking left some visitors with a bitter experience over the weekend at Dilli Haat, Janakpuri.

A Hari Nagar resident complained that despite paying valid parking charges, his car got stuck among haphazardly parked private buses in an official parking lot near Dilli Haat, Janakpuri, the venue of the festival.

“There was no senior Delhi Tourism official present at the venue to listen to our grievance. We were abused and threatened by rude private bus operators despite opting for an officially suggested parking zone,” he said.

Shweta, who came from Saket, complained that the Dilli Haat’s parking lot was full of vehicles of Delhi Tourism officials and their relatives while the general public was forced to use a pot-holed parking area full of stagnant rainwater.

“I had a nightmare driving out of the parking lot for which I paid a valid charge of Rs 40. The parking lot was choked by haphazardly parked buses, and it took me an hour to exit on Saturday afternoon,” she said.

The officials sit pretty in their offices, and the common citizen who wants to have a moment of entertainment is exposed to hardships, she said, urging Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to reconsider organising the event at Dilli Haat, Janakpuri.

Mehar Singh, a visitor who came all the way from Punjab, said the rain soaked the venue, and I tripped over due to wet carpets.

“There was absolutely no protection from rain for the visitors outside the exhibition hall while officials remained in their office rooms. I came with such high expectations after my experience at last year’s mango festival at the Thyagraj Stadium,” he said.

The Delhi Tourism officials seem to have ignored basic facilities for visitors which expect high, world-class standards in events hosted in the national capital, said Singh.

Delhi Chief Minister Gupta had on Friday inaugurated the 35th Annual Mango Festival, where more than 400 rare and popular varieties of mangoes were showcased over three days.

--IANS

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