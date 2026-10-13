October 13, 2026 6:36 PM हिंदी

Rahul Vaidya reveals how having a child has changed his relationship with Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya reveals how having a child has changed his relationship with Disha Parmar

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Power couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have opened up about how marriage and parenthood bring changes to a relationship.

In an interaction with IANS, Rahul spoke about how living together helps couples understand each other better, adding that life takes on a different dimension after marriage, particularly after having a child. When asked whether love increases after marriage or whether it becomes a test of patience, Rahul said, “Your love also increases because you start living together. When you're dating someone, the story is completely different. After marriage, especially when you have a child, other things become different. And patience also increases.”

Disha echoed Rahul’s thoughts, saying that living together allows couples to discover aspects of each other that may not become apparent while dating. She added that parenthood and spending time together can deepen love, while patience may fluctuate along the way.

“Patience increases and sometimes decreases as well. Because, like Rahul said, when you start living together, after living together, you realize a lot of things that you didn't realize in dating. Because you're not living together. So, yes, patience increases. You realize new things. Love also increases. Definitely, a lot of love increases,” she said.

Disha also spoke about how Rahul’s frequent travels make her miss him when he is away from home. “When you start living together, you start missing each other a lot when he's not at home. And this doesn't happen at all because of his travels. At least for three months. That's when you miss him. So, both,” she added.

Rahul and Disha welcomed their first child, a daughter named Navya, on September 20, 2023. The couple announced the arrival of their baby girl through matching social media posts. Their daughter was born during the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, prompting Rahul to express his joy by saying that “Laxmi ji” had arrived at their home on the festive occasion.

Rahul and Disha will be seen together in the second season of “Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check,” a reality show that brings celebrity couples together. The second season also features Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami Bijlani, Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul, Deepika Singh and Rohit Raj Goyal, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya, Manoj Tiwari and Surabhi Tiwari, and Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi. The show premiered on October 10 on JioHotstar.

--IANS

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