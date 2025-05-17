Rahul Vaidya calls Virat Kohli 'best batsman' after he unblocks him on Instagram

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Singer Rahul Vaidya has been making a lot of headlines for his feud with Virat Kohli. But now, it seems like all is good in the hood as the cricker has finally unblocked him on Instagram.

Vaidya thanked King Kohli for unblocking him and called him the best batsman cricket has ever seen.

"Thank you @virat.kohli for unblocking me... you are one of the best batsman cricket has ever seen and Aap India ka garv ho! Jai Hind. God bless you and your family," the singer penned on his Instagram stories.

The alleged row between Kohli and Vaidya commenced when a post featuring influencer and actress Avneet Kaur was liked by Kohli's Instagram account.

After the social media exchange went viral, Kohli issued a public clarification, blaming Instagram's algorithm.

"While clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made," the cricketer wrote.

Taking a dig at the cricketer, Vaidya said, "Aaj ke baad aisa ho sakta hai ki algorithm bohot saare photos like karde jo maine nahi kare. So jo bhi ladki ho, please don't do PR around it because it is not my mistake. It is Instagram's mistake, okay?"

The singer further informed that Kohli blocked him on Instagram. Taunting the cricketer further, Vaidya said that he might have been blocked by Instagram.

However, things got a little serious when Vaidya accused the fans of the cricketer of abusing him and his family for calling Kohli a 'Joker'.

Vaidya took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "Virat Kohli's fans are even bigger jokers than Virat!".

In another post, he said, “And now u r abusing me that's fine but u r abusing my wife my sister.. who have nothing to do with this! So I was right that's why you all Virat kohli fans are jokers! 2 kaudi ke jokers (sic).”

--IANS

pm/