WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals elect to bowl as UP Warriorz bring in Tyron in place of Dottin

Delhi Capitals elect to bowl as UP Warriorz bring in Chloe Lesleigh Tryon in place of Deandra Dottin in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 t the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Navi Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field against UP Warriorz in the seventh match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on Wednesday. Warriorz have made one change in the playing eleven, with Chloe Tyron coming in for Deandra Dottin, while Delhi have fielded the same eleven as they did in the last match.

Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues said, "We are going to bowl first because we have seen the pitch gets slightly better with the dew coming in later. Any target is chaseable here. The way we played, we showed some character with both bat and ball. There were many positive moments and many learnings. Nandini is a youngster and a captain's delight. She is so accurate and has the guts to bowl any delivery. It is about keeping things simple, and the results will be our way. Same team."

UP Warriorz's captain Meg Lanning said, "With the toss, you almost have to reverse your hopes these days. We were actually quite happy as well, because throughout this tournament, teams batting second have done well. But no matter when you do it, you still have to execute properly. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to come out and put the Delhi Capitals under some pressure early.

"There’s been a bit of progression at the top of the order from the first game to the second, and we’re going back to what we started the WPL with. That gives us a really good chance to take the bowlers on and allows players to operate in roles where they’re at their best. That’s what it’s all about. We know there are areas to improve from the last game, but we’ve had some really good discussions, and now it’s about going out there and doing it. As for team changes, there’s one for us tonight - Chloe Tryon comes in for Deandra Dottin," she said.

The January 14 and 15 WPL matches will be conducted behind closed doors and without spectators, due to the ongoing elections for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body for Mumbai, and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in the state.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals Women: Marizanne Kapp, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Laura Wolvaardt, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Lizelle Lee (wk), Nandani Sharma

UP Warriorz Women: Meg Lanning (c), Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Prabhu Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Gaud, Asha Shobana, Shikha Pandey, Chloe Lesleigh Tryon

