Prateik Smita Patil, Priya Banerjee set to renew wedding vows with ‘8th Vachan’ ahead of 1st anniversary

Mumbai Jan 14 (IANS) Actor Prateik Smita Patil and actress wife Priya Banerjee’s quiet mention of“The 8th Vachan” has stirred a wave of curiosity across social media.

The people close to the couple believe the idea of an “8th Vachan” could represent something that goes beyond rituals and focuses on growth and healing.

A source close to the couple shares, “Nothing is confirmed yet, but they have spoken about wanting to do something meaningful together, a moment that feels like choosing each other all over again.The ‘8th Vachan’ could be their way of renewing vows.”

While Priya and Prateik have not made any formal announcement yet, the subtle hint has already become a talking point among fans.

The couple, for being adorable and classy, have always kept their personal milestones intimate and deeply meaningful. Their wedding itself was organised with much simplicity, sincerity and emotional depth.

For the uninitiated, Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee tied the knot on February 14, 2025.

Taking to their social media, Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee had shared a series of stunning pictures from their intimate wedding, in a joint post. “I’ll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik", the post read.

The couple chose to get married in the comfort of their own home that was owned by Prateik’s mother, late Bollywood star Smita Patil, and in the presence of their closest family and friends.

For the uninitiated, Prateik Babbar is veteran actor Raj Babbar's son from his marriage to Smita Patil.

Before Priya Banerjee, Prateik Babbar was married to Sanya Sagar. The two got married in 2019 but decided to go their separate ways in 2023.

