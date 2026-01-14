January 14, 2026 10:12 PM हिंदी

Prateik Smita Patil, Priya Banerjee set to renew wedding vows with ‘8th Vachan’ ahead of 1st anniversary

Prateik Smita Patil, Priya Banerjee set to renew wedding vows with ‘8th Vachan’ ahead of 1st anniversary

Mumbai Jan 14 (IANS) Actor Prateik Smita Patil and actress wife Priya Banerjee’s quiet mention of“The 8th Vachan” has stirred a wave of curiosity across social media.

The people close to the couple believe the idea of an “8th Vachan” could represent something that goes beyond rituals and focuses on growth and healing.

A source close to the couple shares, “Nothing is confirmed yet, but they have spoken about wanting to do something meaningful together, a moment that feels like choosing each other all over again.The ‘8th Vachan’ could be their way of renewing vows.”

While Priya and Prateik have not made any formal announcement yet, the subtle hint has already become a talking point among fans.

The couple, for being adorable and classy, have always kept their personal milestones intimate and deeply meaningful. Their wedding itself was organised with much simplicity, sincerity and emotional depth.

For the uninitiated, Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee tied the knot on February 14, 2025.

Taking to their social media, Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee had shared a series of stunning pictures from their intimate wedding, in a joint post. “I’ll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik", the post read.

The couple chose to get married in the comfort of their own home that was owned by Prateik’s mother, late Bollywood star Smita Patil, and in the presence of their closest family and friends.

For the uninitiated, Prateik Babbar is veteran actor Raj Babbar's son from his marriage to Smita Patil.

Before Priya Banerjee, Prateik Babbar was married to Sanya Sagar. The two got married in 2019 but decided to go their separate ways in 2023.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Daryl Mitchell’s superb 131 not out takes New Zealand to seven-wicket win over India in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd ODI: Daryl Mitchell’s superb 131 not out takes NZ to seven-wicket win over India

Meiyang Chang recalls how late Prashant Tamang was thrilled to be working with Salman Khan in Battle of Galwan

Meiyang Chang recalls how late Prashant Tamang was thrilled to be working with Salman Khan in Battle of Galwan

Chhattisgarh: Solar power brings light to schools in Maoist-affected Mohla-Manpur

Chhattisgarh: Solar power brings light to schools in Maoist-affected Mohla-Manpur

Priyanka Chopra packs a punch as fierce warrior mother in ‘The Bluff’ trailer

Priyanka Chopra packs a punch as fierce warrior mother in ‘The Bluff’ trailer

Delhi bowlers claw back after Lanning–Deol stand lifts UP Warriorz to 154/ in Women's Premier League

WPL 2026: Delhi bowlers claw back after Lanning–Deol stand lifts UP Warriorz to 154/8

PM Modi to visit Malda on Jan 17; residents excited for Vande Bharat Sleeper Train launch

PM Modi to visit Malda on Jan 17; residents excited for Vande Bharat Sleeper Train launch

Meg Lanning becomes third batter to cross 1,000 runs mark in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Meg Lanning becomes third batter to cross 1,000 runs mark

BB 19 ‘s Amaal Mallik lauds BFF Shehbaz Badesha on new project: World isn't ready for this

BB 19 ‘s Amaal Mallik lauds BFF Shehbaz Badesha for new project: World isn't ready for this

Delhi: Nangloi gets upgraded Ayushman Aarogya Mandir to boost local healthcare

Delhi: Nangloi gets upgraded Ayushman Aarogya Mandir to boost local healthcare

Fourth successive win propels Kalinga Lancers to top of table in the Men's Hockey India League (HIL), Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, Hyderabad Toofans

Men's HIL: Fourth successive win propels Kalinga Lancers to top of table