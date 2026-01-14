January 14, 2026 7:06 PM हिंदी

Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates with the cast & crew as she wraps up the shoot for her untitled next

Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates with the cast & crew as she wraps up the shoot for her untitled next

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has wrapped up the shoot of her forthcoming film, the title of which has not been finalized yet.

Sharing the professional update with the netizens, Fatima took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures from the set of her next.

The photos feature the 'Dangal' actress posing with the cast and crew of the yet untitled drama during the cake-cutting ceremony.

The movie brings together an exciting team with Siddharth Roy Kapur, Pavail Gulatie, Ravi Behl, Sidhant, Kabir Bedi and Zain Khan Durrani, along with others.

While the details of the drama have been kept under wraps for now, Fatima’s latest social media post has surely piqued the interest of the movie buffs.

Now, it remains to be seen what the makers have in store for the audience.

In addition to this, Fatima's lineup also includes "Nyaya", in which she will be seen sharing screen space with 'Saiyaara' fame Aneet Padda.

Along with these two ladies, the project will also have Arjun Mathur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav, and Rajesh Sharma as part of this gripping story.

On another note, it was a working birthday for Fatima as she turned a year older on Sunday.

She celebrated her special day with her team and her 'Dhak Dhak' co-star Dia Mirza.

Providing a peek into her special day, Fatima took to her Instagram handle and expressed her gratitude to Dia and others for making her birthday memorable with good food and a few words of encouragement.

Her social media post read, "Working birthdays are the best and getting to celebrate with @diamirzaofficial and my team was really special (red heart emoji) Thank you for making my day special and feeding me great food. And always hyping me and encouraging me. You’ve always got my back! Thank you for being you being you."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Jordan Smith wins inaugural ‘One Point Slam’ ahead of Australian Open in Melbourne on Wednesday. Photo credit: Australian Open

Jordan Smith wins inaugural ‘One Point Slam’ ahead of Australian Open

Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates with the cast & crew as she wraps up the shoot for her untitled next

Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates with the cast & crew as she wraps up the shoot for her untitled next

New household survey confirms rising poverty in Pakistan

New household survey confirms rising poverty in Pakistan

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi join kite-flying festivities on Makar Sankranti

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi join kite-flying festivities on Makar Sankranti

India and China discuss positive steps for improved bilateral relations

India and China discuss positive steps for improved bilateral relations

Mahakumbh’s Harsha Richhariya on quitting religious path: Felt suicidal, suffered mental torture

Mahakumbh’s Harsha Richhariya on quitting religious path: Felt suicidal, suffered mental torture

Rahul becomes first Indian wicketkeeper to hit a century against New Zealand in ODIs in the second match of the series t the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Rahul becomes first Indian wicketkeeper to hit a century against New Zealand in ODIs

RBI gives in-principle nod to Japan’s SMBC to set up wholly-owned subsidiary in India

RBI gives in-principle nod to Japan’s SMBC to set up wholly-owned subsidiary in India

As Afghanistan’s trade volume through Iran border spikes, fear of US sanctions looms large

As Afghanistan’s trade volume through Iran border spikes, fear of US sanctions looms large

India and Cuba reaffirm commitment to strengthen ties

India and Cuba reaffirm commitment to strengthen ties