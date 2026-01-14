Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi join kite-flying festivities on Makar Sankranti

Ahmedabad, Jan 14 (IANS) The festival of Uttarayan (Makar Sankranti) unfolded with vibrant colours and soaring enthusiasm across Gujarat, as citizens filled terraces and open grounds to celebrate the tradition of kite flying. From Ahmedabad to Surat and Gandhinagar, the state’s top leaders stepped away from official responsibilities for a day and mingled with the public—participating in the festivities not as politicians, but as fellow kite lovers.

As skies across cities turned into a canvas of colourful kites, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel too picked up the manja and enjoyed the festival like any other citizen. Leaving behind the formalities of office, the CM joined residents in competitive kite flying, symbolising the people-first spirit with which he is widely regarded.

In Ahmedabad’s historic Dariapur area, the Chief Minister celebrated Makar Sankranti with the local community at Vadigam. CM Patel interacted warmly with residents, boosting the festive spirit in the bustling neighbourhood.

Extending wishes of happiness, peace and prosperity to all citizens, the CM said he prayed that “just as a kite rises to the heights of the sky, Gujarat too may continue to scale new heights of development.” His presence in the old city drew enthusiastic crowds and added a nostalgic charm to the celebrations.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister attended another major Uttarayan event organised by the Sahay Foundation at the Central Vista Ground in Gandhinagar. Patel inaugurated the festivities by releasing balloons into the sky before joining citizens in flying kites. Children gathered around him as he distributed traditional Mamra Laddus and Sesame Chikki, adding a sweet touch to the day’s celebrations.

The CM once again conveyed Makar Sankranti greetings, urging citizens to celebrate joyfully and responsibly. Elsewhere in Surat, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi celebrated Uttarayan with high energy on the rooftop of Revolut Residency on VIP Road.

Taking a break from his official duties, Sanghavi flew kites with family and friends, matching the enthusiasm of locals as DJ beats filled the air and shouts of “Kaipo Che!” echoed across the neighbourhood. The Deputy CM, known for his easy connect with the public, enjoyed the day like a true Surti—right from tying the kite thread to engaging in spirited patch fights. During the celebration, Sanghavi also delivered a strong message against narcotics, likening the cutting of rival kites to dismantling the drug mafia.

He reaffirmed that the state’s anti-drug campaign would continue with full force and urged people to refrain from using Chinese manja, protect birds, and celebrate safely. Residents of the society were visibly thrilled to see the minister celebrate the festival among them, sharing the rooftop excitement as an equal participant.

--IANS

janvi/uk