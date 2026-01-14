January 14, 2026 10:12 PM हिंदी

Gujarat’s Navalpur gram panchayat emerges as a model of women-led governance

Ahmedabad, Jan 14 (IANS) Talod taluka of Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district is drawing attention statewide as Navalpur Gram Panchayat has set a remarkable example of women’s empowerment in local governance. The panchayat is entirely women-led — from the sarpanch to the deputy sarpanch and all members — and notably, every representative was elected unanimously. Under this collective leadership, the village has showcased how consensus-driven governance can accelerate development across sectors.

Education, healthcare and sanitation infrastructure have been upgraded rapidly under the women-led administration. The village today boasts well-paved internal roads, CCTV surveillance for security, household tap-water connections, and a functional sewage treatment system, reflecting a holistic approach to civic improvement.

Kinjal Jhala, Deputy Sarpanch of Navalpur, says the all-women panchayat is determined to ensure that every developmental initiative directly benefits villagers, especially women and children. Navalpur has also achieved significant progress in sustainable energy and agriculture. Every household has installed rooftop solar panels, making the village largely energy self-reliant.

Local farmers have adopted drip irrigation, and women are being encouraged to participate in animal husbandry as an additional source of income. The village pond is being beautified to enhance water storage, while an Oxygen Park with 10,000 trees has been developed with assistance from the Forest Department — a major boost for green cover and environmental health.

Hasumati Patel and Gayatri Patel, members of the Gram Panchayat, say these initiatives are helping women gain financial stability while strengthening the village’s long-term ecological resilience. The Navalpur CSC Centre has become another symbol of progress, offering more than 180 government and digital services to residents.

With their collective wisdom, patience, cooperation and transparency, the women of Navalpur’s Samaras Panchayat have emerged as an inspiration across Gujarat — demonstrating how empowered local leadership can deliver real change on the ground.

--IANS

janvi/uk

