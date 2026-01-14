UK emulating Canada's troubling pattern of shielding Khalistani extremists

London, Jan 14 (IANS) The United Kingdom’s protectionist stance towards extremists carries serious global implications, fuelling terrorism, undermining international alliances, and putting innocent lives at risk, a report said on Wednesday.

It added that Khalistani extremism is evident in numerous acts of terror and violence committed under its banner.

According to a report in 'Khalsa Vox', the UK must choose between upholding justice by extraditing wanted militants like Paramjeet Singh Pamma or following Canada’s path into diplomatic isolation that ultimately harms national interests.

It cited a recent article in the British daily newspaper 'The Guardian', which painted a “sympathetic portrait of Paramjeet Singh Pamma, portraying him as a victim of alleged transnational repression by India,” describing the narrative as not just “misleading”, but “utter nonsense”.

“Far from being an innocent activist, Pamma is a figure long associated with Khalistani militancy, accused of serious crimes including bombings and murders. By advising him to bolster his home security and granting him asylum, the UK appears to be emulating Canada’s troubling pattern of shielding extremists under the guise of protecting free speech. This shift raises alarming questions: Is the UK prioritising political alliances and diaspora votes over global security and justice?,” the report detailed.

“To understand the absurdity of The Guardian’s framing, we must first delve into the Khalistan movement’s dark history. The deadliest act perpetrated by Khalistan extremists was the 1985 bombing of Air India Flight 182, killing 329 people, mostly Canadian citizens. Though support for Khalistan is non-existent in India, a handful of these miscreants have found safe havens abroad, particularly in Canada and now, increasingly, the UK,” it added.

The report stressed that Pamma’s “ill deeds” go beyond mere accusations, with his links to terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), behind the 1985 Air India bombing. He also played a central role in raising funds for BKI, funnelling money into violent operations.

The Guardian article, the Khalsa Vox report stated, conveniently overlooked the backstory, focusing instead on Pamma’s assertions of threats from “Hindu nationalists.”

“He alleges harassment, including broken car windows and armed visits, but UK police investigations yielded no charges. Meanwhile, Pamma lives separately from his family for ‘safety,’ echoing tactics used by other militants to evade scrutiny. This victim narrative ignores how Khalistani elements have themselves incited violence, such as the 2023 attack on India’s London High Commission by pro-Khalistan protesters,” the report noted.

--IANS

scor/as