Rahul Roy’s Aashiqui co-actor Deepak Tijori speaks about actor's health, says he is in regular touch with him

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Bollywood actor Deepak Tijori has come out in support of his close friend and ‘Aashiqui’ co-star Rahul Roy, dismissing recent concerns surrounding the latter's health and mental well-being.

Speaking about Rahul, Deepak, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, said he remains in regular touch with the actor and insisted that reports suggesting otherwise are far from the truth.

“I am in touch with Roy regularly. Roy is still my brother, my friend. He is absolutely safe, absolutely fine,” Deepak said refering to Rahul by his surname, ‘Roy’.

The actor further expressed disappointment over unverified reports and rumours, stating that celebrities often find themselves at the centre of inaccurate stories.

“People make news for no reason. And there are no such things that have been written about him. By the way, many things have been written about me that are not true. So this is part and parcel. This is a problem of our trade. We can't do anything about it,” he added.

Talking about Rahul Roy, the actor who shot to fame with Mahesh Bhatt's blockbuster romantic drama ‘Aashiqui’ in 1990, has often remained in the public eye due to concerns about his health.

In 2020, the actor suffered a brain stroke while shooting for the film ‘LAC – Live The Battle’ in Kargil. He later underwent extensive treatment and rehabilitation before slowly returning to public life.

The actor, just last month in April, was also subjected to trolling and speculation on social media after a few of his public appearances and videos went viral online, with some users making insensitive remarks about his speech and physical condition.

Rahul Roy had then strongly responded to trolls who mocked him over his music video appearances.

Taking to his social media account, the actor addressed criticism around his work choices.

“I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today, they are from before the brain stroke happened. If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you,” read the more shared by Rahul.

“If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases. At least I am earning through hard work, not by mocking others. And after the brain stroke, it is important for me to stay active,” he further wrote.

The actor further added, “I want to work for as long as I am alive. It keeps my mind active and gives me the sense of purpose and responsibility that I am still working today. Yes, it may hurt a little sometimes, but you cannot break me. Rahul Roy”

Talking about Deepak Tijori and Rahul Roy, the actors share a long-standing friendship dating back to their early years in the film industry. The duo starred together in the 1990 musical blockbuster ‘Aashiqui’.

Talking about Rahul Roy, on the professional front, rose to fame with his debut film Aashiqui, which released in 1990 and had gone on to become a massive blockbuster.

His on-screen pairing with Anu Aggarwal in the movie, became iconic, and more with the backing of film’s music and romance, it made both Rahul and Anu overnight sensations.

Following Aashiqui, Roy went on to feature in films like Junoon, Sapne Saajan Ke, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Gumrah, among others.

He later participated in the reality show Bigg Boss season 1 and won.

In 2020, Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke while shooting in Kargil, following which he underwent a long recovery process.

–IANS

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