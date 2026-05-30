May 30, 2026 8:13 AM हिंदी

Ranveer Singh poses with Arsenal star Declan Rice amid ‘Don 3’ row

Ranveer Singh poses with Arsenal star Declan Rice amid ‘Don 3’ row

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, on Friday night was photographed with Arsenal and England midfielder Declan Rice ahead of a major football fixture.

Ranveer shared the picture on his social media account and wrote, “All about last night.”

The actor used the song, 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan' from the hit movie 'Yaarana' featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan.

The picture shared by Ranveer shows the actor and the footballer posing together for the camera.

Reportedly, the picture was clicked on Budapest but details of it still remain unclear.

Ever since Ranveer posted the picture, it has taken the internet by storm.

The picture comes at a time when Ranveer has been making headlines over reports surrounding his alleged exit from the upcoming film ‘Don 3’.

Recently, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor following reports of his last-minute withdrawal from the project.

Earlier this week, the organisation reportedly approached producer bodies, including the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) and the Producers Guild of India, seeking the industry-wide intervention in the matter.

Meanwhile, talking about the star footballer Declan Rice, he continues to be one of England's most prominent footballers and has been a key figure for Arsenal team.

Talking about Ranveer Singh, on the professional front, the actor was last seen in Aditya Dhar's ‘Dhurandhar’ franchise, which emerged as a major box-office success.

The actor is currently geared up for his upcoming projects that includes ‘Pralay’, a post-apocalyptic zombie thriller that will also mark his debut as a producer.

Reportedly, Ranveer is also set to collaborate once again with Aditya Dhar for an untitled project.

On the personal front, the actor who is married to Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, is all set to embrace fatherhood for the second time. The couple announced their second pregnancy in April this year.

Deepika and Ranveer are already proud parents to their little baby girl, Dua.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Trump delays decision on Iran deal after Situation Room talks

Trump delays decision on Iran deal after Situation Room talks

Rahul Roy’s Aashiqui co-actor Deepak Tijori speaks about actor's health, says he is in regular touch with him

Rahul Roy’s Aashiqui co-actor Deepak Tijori speaks about actor's health, says he is in regular touch with him

Ranveer Singh poses with Arsenal star Declan Rice amid ‘Don 3’ row

Ranveer Singh poses with Arsenal star Declan Rice amid ‘Don 3’ row

Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing to begin five-day India visit today

Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing to begin five-day India visit today

Indian-American Gen Z candidate seeks historic New Jersey Congressional seat (IANS Exclusive)

Indian-American Gen Z candidate seeks historic New Jersey Congressional seat (IANS Exclusive)

Usha Vance names winners of America 250 art challenge

Usha Vance names winners of America 250 art challenge

Paul McCartney reveals his former and current favourite The Beatles member

Paul McCartney reveals his former and current favourite The Beatles member

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for 'deliberate misquotation' on NEET paper leak issue

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for 'deliberate misquotation' on NEET paper leak issue

Keke Palmer, Sean Evans fuel romance speculation, speak up on their viral chemistry

Keke Palmer, Sean Evans fuel romance speculation, speak up on their viral chemistry

In epic comeback, Joao Fonseca rallies from two sets down to stun Novak Djokovic in the French Open 2026 at Stade Roland Garros in Paris on Friday. Photo credit: @RolandGarros/X

French Open: In epic comeback, Fonseca rallies from two sets down to stun Djokovic in Round 3