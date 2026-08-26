Rahul Roy remembers observing Pooja Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Vinod Khanna before 'Aashiqui'

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actor Rahul Roy recalled how he used to observe Pooja Bhatt, Anupam Kher, and Vinod Khanna before making his grand Bollywood debut with 'Aashiqui', alongside Anu Aggarwal.

Rahul recently appeared on the dance reality show 'India’s Best Dancer Season 5', where he revealed that he used to spend time on the sets of Mahesh Bhatt's directorial "Daddy" and used to quietly observe several established actors such as Pooja Bhatt, Anupam Kher, and Vinod Khanna, soaking in everything around him before facing the camera himself.

“So when I went there, he was filming 'Daddy' film, so Pooja Bhatt, Vinod Khanna and Anupam Kher were there. I used to sit on the chair, and I used to see all these guys acting, kaise karte hain," he shared.

Rahul further shed light on his first acting experience. He revealed that he had no real understanding of what acting involved but simply gave every scene his 100%.

Speaking of a divorce sequence with Reena in the movie, Rahul said that he went along with the scene and gave it his all.

Looking back on his cinematic journey of 36 years, Rahul expresses his gratitude to everyone who has been a part of it.

Rahul also shared how he landed his role in 'Aashiqui'. He was pursuing modelling after returning from London, and his mother, who was working with UNICEF at the time, spoke to Mahesh Bhatt, which led to their initial meeting.

Rahul shared, “Hairstyle maine London mein hairstylist Colleen se karwaya tha. Uske baad main Mumbai aaya aur modelling kar raha tha. Meri maa UNICEF mein kaam karti thi aur usi dauraan unki Mahesh Bhatt se baat hui.”

Rahul said that he was offered 'Aashiqui' within 10 minutes of meeting Mahesh Bhatt.

'India’s Best Dancer Season 5' airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!

--IANS

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